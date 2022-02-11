Antonio Conte and Tottenham picked up the biggest bargain of the January transfer window, according to a report from data analysts, while Everton paid significantly more than the transfer value for one of their new arrivals.

Conte, along with director of football Fabio Paratici, was looking to bring in several new faces during the winter. Improving the squad was integral to Tottenham’s hopes of getting back into the top four.

The north London outfit had a disappointing few days as transfer target Luis Diaz joined Premier League rivals Liverpool. Adama Traore, who was also on Conte’s wish list, chose Barcelona over Tottenham as well.

But the club finally added to their ranks on deadline day as Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski both signed from Juventus.

According to BBC Sport, Uruguay midfielder Bentancur joined for an initial £15.9million. That could rise by £5m if certain clauses are met.

21-year-old winger Kulusevski, meanwhile, has agreed an 18-month loan deal which will cost Spurs £8.3m. They have the option to buy the Swede for £29.2m.

Data analysts Twenty First Group, as cited by the Daily Mail, now reveal that Conte and Paratici pulled off a masterclass.

Analysts rate Spurs, Everton deals

That’s because Spurs captured 24-year-old Bentancur for less than half of his transfer value.

Omar Chaudhuri, the analysts’ chief intelligence officer, said: “According to our player valuation model, Tottenham’s signing of Bentancur was the most undervalued deal of the window in the Premier League, reportedly costing around half of our €40m (£34M) valuation for the Juventus player.

“Acquiring a first-choice player from a Champions League last-16 team normally comes at a premium.”

It was a different story for Everton, who agreed a deal with Rangers on January 4 to sign young right-back Nathan Patterson.

On the transfer, Chaudhuri added: “Everton’s purchase of Patterson reflected the club’s own estimations of the Scot’s potential. Our model valued him at €5m (£4M), far below the reported €14m (£12M) paid.

“Patterson had played less than 600 professional league minutes for Rangers, and while expectations are high it is rare to see such inexperienced players transact for such sums.”

Tottenham tipped to win race for Leeds man

Meanwhile, one pundit reckons the pull of Conte could help Tottenham to beat Liverpool to Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

During an interview with CaughtOffside, former Manchester United player Luke Chadwick said: “Phillips, going from reports, is ready for his next challenge.

“I know he’s a massive Leeds fan, he was born there, and I’m sure he’ll want to leave on the best terms possible. So he probably can’t do that by joining Manchester United.

“I imagine he’ll move on, I’m sure there’ll be suitors. He’s made that place in the England team his own. He’s got a great passing range and is a very aggressive player out of possession, gets close to people, wins the ball back.

“Someone like Tottenham could make sense as they continue to rebuild under Antonio Conte. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went down South, and Tottenham looks like a move that would benefit both parties.”

