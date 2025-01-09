Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has provided an update after suffering a horror injury on the pitch during the club’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win over Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

The Uruguay international appeared to slam into the turf after going for a near-post header at a corner, with his arm also bending the wrong way as he landed.

Following treatment by medics inside the Liverpool box, Bentancur was stretchered off the pitch after a worrying seven-minute delay and was rushed to hospital.

Tottenham went on to record a battling 1-0 win as Lucas Bergvall scored his first goal for the club, while new keeper Antonin Kinsky was a real standout on his debut as he kept a clean sheet just a few days after officially joining the club.

Speaking after the game, Ange Postecoglou was hopeful thatBentancur would be okay following his concerning head injury, saying: “I don’t have all the information. My understanding is he is conscious and he was conscious when he got to the dressing room. We took him to hospital to get him checked over.

“It was worrying and always a concern but from what I know hopefully he will be OK.”

Late on Wednesday night, Bentancur shared an image on Instagram of him and his girlfriend smiling.

The midfielder confirmed he was “all good, guys!” with a thumbs up and then praised his teammates for their win over Liverpool, just over a fortnight on from their 6-3 drubbing by the same side in the Premier League.

Tottenham now facing anxious wait over Bentancur absence

While the seriousness of Bentancur’s injury, along with the nature of it, still remains unknown, Tottenham now face an anxious wait to see how long the 27-year-old will be on the sidelines for.

The midfielder has already missed seven games through suspension this season following his FA ban for comments made about teammate Son Heung-min.

“All good, guys! Thank you for the messages!!! Congratulations for the victory boys!!! 🥰😍” An update from Rodrigo Bentancur 🤍 pic.twitter.com/om9Hdv3oP5 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 9, 2025

However, when at the peak of his powers, he remains the club’s best all-round midfielder, so any further absence for Posteocoglou’s men would come as a massive blow.

Tottenham have a busy rest of the month to deal with that includes a trip to non-league Tamworth in the FA Cup this weekend, a north London derby, plus further clashes with Everton, Hoffenheim, Leicester and Elfsborg.

They will, however, have Pape Mata Sarr and James Maddison available again going forward after both were banned for the first leg of the Liverpool clash.

