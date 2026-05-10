Tottenham star reveals ALL on De Zerbi masterplan that has reignited survival charge

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has detailed how new boss Roberto De Zerbi has managed to turn the club’s fortunes around, although they are far from out of the woods just yet.

Spurs have won their last two games to jump out of the relegation zone at the expense of West Ham, who host Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday in a crunch clash that has massive implications at both ends of the table.

A point clear with only three games remaining, Tottenham can put real daylight between themselves and the Hammers, depending on how they fair on Sunday, if they can beat Leeds United at home in the Monday Night Football.

That will be easier said than done against a Leeds side that have won three of their last four league outings to close in on guaranteed survival, while Spurs’ home form has been nothing short of disastrous all season.

That being said, De Zerbi has clearly made a big impact on the players since replacing interim boss Igor Tudor, with the north London outfit unbeaten in their last three games, and Bentancur has detailed why things have turned around under the Italian.

The Uruguay international who has been one of the standout performers under De Zerbi since returning after three months out with a hamstring, told Spurs Play, when asked what the new manager has brought to the team: “I think the energy. When Roberto came in, he tried to change the energy and mentality to feel positive things again, and he worked a lot on this.

“I think we changed, the players understood the situation, and now, after you go back to winning games, the energy changes a lot, and we feel really good.

“I think we changed a lot in the last few weeks with Roberto. He adapted to the characteristics of the players, and after four or five weeks, you can now see in the games that we have changed a lot.

“Roberto tries to work on a positive mentality and positive aspects. He said, ‘You guys play really good, now we need to start playing again.’ He worked really well on the tactical aspect, and with the ball, he is amazing. We work during the week and try to do the same in the games.

“I think against Aston Villa we showed how we want to play, so we want to continue with this.”

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Bentancur raves over Tottenham ‘machine’

Meanwhile, Bentancur has labelled Spurs teammate Pedro Porro a “machine” as the right-back prepares to make his 150th appearance for the club in Monday night’s clash with Leeds.

Porro has been one of the club’s most consistent performers in recent years, while also managing to avoid the injury curse that has affected so many of his teammates.

And speaking about the Spain international ahead of the Leeds game, Bentancur added: “Pedro is a machine. 150 games is incredible and also a young player, you know, but I have a really good relationship with him.

“My family, with his family, we have barbecues at home on the children’s birthdays. He is a really good person and this is the most important thing for me.

“When I arrived here, he arrived after and we speak the same language, it felt really good.

“He is a top professional. He works very, very well every day here [at the training ground], at home, so he deserves this moment and he needs to enjoy it because he is still a young player and has a top future.”

Porro’s performances have certainly not gone unnoticed, with Manchester City reportedly keen on bringing the player back to The Etihad this summer, if Spurs go down.