A Real Madrid superstar is open to joining Tottenham Hotspur after holding talks, claims a report, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is said to be waiting to see if Liverpool make a bid.

Tottenham have been very active in the summer transfer window so far, as the north London club aim to have a successful 2025/26 campaign. While Spurs won the Europa League last season and qualified for the Champions League, they finished just a place above the Premier League relegation zone, which ultimately resulted in Ange Postecoglou losing his job.

Thomas Frank is the new manager of Tottenham now, and the Premier League club’s chairman Levy has already backed the former Brentford boss in the transfer market.

Mohammed Kudus and Kota Takai have been signed already this summer, with loan deals of Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso made permanent.

Frank also has Luka Vuskovic at his disposal at the moment, and the Tottenham manager could soon have Rodrygo of Real Madrid despite strong links with Liverpool.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Liverpool have Rodrygo on their radar as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz, who is set to leave for Bayern Munich.

Rodrygo is one of Madrid’s best players, but reports in Spain have consistently reported that he could leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

According to AS, Rodrygo wants to wait for talks with new Madrid manager Xabi Alonso before making his final decision, with the Spanish and European giants looking for €100million (£87m, $116.4m) for the 24-year-old, who was described as a ‘world-class superstar’ by Los Blancos legend Luka Modric in Get Spanish Football News in September 2024.

AS has reported Tottenham’s interest in the Brazilian star, with another Spanish source, journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon, reporting on X that Spurs are in ‘talks’ over Rodrygo but want to see if Liverpool make a move.

The journalist noted: ‘Tottenham are in talks for Rodrygo and are waiting to see if Liverpool makes a move. No decision has been made on the player’s part, and he could stay at Real Madrid.’

TBR journalist Graeme Bailey has added that not only have there been talks regarding a move to Tottenham, but the Madrid star is open to a switch to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

Rodrygo’s ‘entourage’ have already spoken to Arsenal and Liverpool, while Tottenham are now in ‘discussions with intermediaries’, with Rodrygo showing ‘a willingness to join Thomas Frank’s team’.

With Son Heung-min ‘seriously considering a move’ to Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC, Tottenham want Rodrygo to replace the South Korea international.

TBR has added that Tottenham are also ready to make Rodrygo their highest-paid player.

Arsenal boost for Tottenham in Rodrygo race

While Tottenham will feel that Liverpool are a credible threat in their quest to sign Rodrygo, the Europa League winners will be encouraged to learn that bitter north London rivals Arsenal have cooled their interest in the Brazilian, who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Madrid so far in his career.

Journalist Ben Jacobs told Latte Firm: “I think Arsenal love Rodrygo, there’s no denying that, but for it to happen, Trossard or Martinelli must depart and the overall package would have to be deemed valuable.

“Andrea Berta proved with Viktor Gyokeres that he can drive prices down; the end deal was actually five million less, and that’s Andrea Berta all over – a bit of a maverick in the market.

“If he says he wants to leave, Real are open to sell for around €90m (£78m, $104.5m), but you’ve got the wage and the agent fees, so Arsenal don’t see a great deal of value in the deal.

“If they’re going to move, they will need to bring in an important fee for either Trossard or Martinelli and secondly, Berta would have to work his magic to try and drive the overall cost of the deal down.”

However, Manchester City have reignited their interest in Rodrygo, with a Spanish report revealing that the Madrid and Brazil star is manager Pep Guardiola’s dream signing.

