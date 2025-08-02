An emotional Son Heung-min has confirmed he is leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with a world-class winger after Son Heung-min announced his decision to leave, according to a report, but the chances of him moving to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium do not appear great.

Son has been on the books of Tottenham since 2015 when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen and is under contract at the north London club until the summer of 2026. The South Korea international forward is one of the best players ever in Tottenham’s history, having scored 173 goals and given 101 assists in 454 appearances.

Son won the Europa League with Tottenham last season and also helped the Premier League club reach the final of the Champions League in the 2018/19 campaign.

In January 2025, Tottenham exercised the option of extending Son’s contract for another season, keeping him at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the summer of 2026.

However, at a press conference in Seoul on Saturday morning, a tearful Son announced that he has decided to leave Tottenham.

While Son has played as a centre-forward at times for Tottenham, he has operated primarily on the left wing and has been brilliant in that role.

Tottenham will need a replacement for the 33-year-old, and the Premier League club have already made contact with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, according to a Spanish report.

TBR reported on July 28 that Tottenham were planning to firm up their interest in Rodrygo should Son leave the north London club.

Spurs were said to be willing to make Rodrygo their highest-paid player.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham have ‘intensified contact’ with Rodrygo’s entourage to ‘convince’ him to join Thomas Frank’s team.

Rodrygo has been used mainly as a centre-forward and as a right-winger at Madrid, and the Brazilian wants to play on the left flank.

Tottenham are looking for a left-winger and believe that signing the 24-year-old Brazil international winger would enhance their chances of winning the Premier League title.

Moreover, with Son leaving, Rodrygo – hailed as a “very complete” forward who is “fast, physical, technical” and “has great one-on-one skills” by Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino in Marca in April 2025 – could simply replace the South Korea international in new manager Frank’s starting line-up.

Could Tottenham Hotspur really sign Rodrygo?

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, but the claim that Tottenham are interested in Rodrygo can be backed by other media outlets.

TBR themselves reported that Tottenham have been in ‘discussions with intermediaries’ to assess their chances of signing Rodrygo and to understand the Brazilian’s situation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spanish publication AS has also reported Tottenham’s interest in Rodrygo, and so has Mundo Deportivo.

However, there is interest in the three-time LaLiga and two-time Champions League winner with Madrid from other clubs as well.

Football.London has reported that Arsenal want Rodrygo to replace Leandro Trossard if the Belgian leaves.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Liverpool have set their sights on Rodrygo as a replacement for Luis Diaz, who has left for Bayern Munich.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Madrid want €90million (£78m / $105m) for the Brazilian and will also demand add-ons on top of that.

According to AS, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants to negotiate that fee and will not pay that sum for Rodrygo.

Liverpool appear to be in the lead for Rodrygo at the moment, with Spanish journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon claiming that he prefers a move to Anfield to other clubs, while Siro Lopez has reported that the winger is ‘delighted’ by the offer that the Premier League champions have made to him.

In a further blow to Spurs’ chances of signing the 24-year-old, journalist Santi Aouna has reported that ‘Rodrygo has no interest in joining Tottenham’.

While Rodrygo has not told Madrid that he wants to leave, the forward plans to speak to manager Xabi Alonso when pre-season training starts next week, before making a final decision on his future.

Why Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid