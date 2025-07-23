Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur

The truth about Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has been revealed by a top source, while a German journalist has claimed how Bayern Munich feel about the Brazil international forward as they aim to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Rodrygo has been at Madrid since 2019 when he joined from Brazilian club Santos and is under contract at the Spanish and European giants until the summer of 2028. The 24-year-old Brazil international forward has been a huge success at Madrid, scoring 68 goals and giving 51 assists in 270 appearances, and has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice.

However, Rodrygo could be on his way out of Madrid, with Arsenal and Liverpool among the clubs keen on the Brazilian.

Rodrygo wants to play as a left-winger and not on the right-hand side of Madrid’s attack.

The Brazilian is also not guaranteed a place in the Madrid starting line-up, with new Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso playing him just once in his XI at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Liverpool are keen on signing Rodrygo from Madrid if they lose Diaz to Bayern.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Madrid want over €90million (£78m, $105m) for the Brazilian and are demanding add-ons on top of that.

Arsenal have also been looking at Rodrygo, but the signing of Noni Madueke from Chelsea could complicate a chase for the Brazilian even though the England international is expected to play as a right-winger.

Tottenham have also been mentioned as possible suitors for Rodrygo, with AS reporting on July 22 that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and manager Thomas Frank are ‘dreaming’ about bringing the Brazilian superstar to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Madrid and Tottenham have a good relationship with each other, and Levy will try to use that to his advantage and lower Los Blancos’ demands, according to the Spanish publication.

However, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has poured cold water on those rumours, claiming that Tottenham are not involved in the race for Rodrygo.

Plettenberg, who is a very reliable journalist, wrote on X at 1:45pm on July 23: “Rumours linking #Rodrygo with Tottenham Hotspur are wide of the mark. He is not a target for Spurs.”

DON’T MISS 🌐The highest paid players in LaLiga: Trent Alexander-Arnold one of six Real Madrid stars in list

Bayern Munich stance on signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid

Not only has the door to Tottenham closed for Rodrygo, but a move to Bayern is also unlikely to happen for the Brazilian ace.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Bayern’s main target to strengthen their wide positions is Liverpool and Colombia international Diaz.

Falk told CaughtOffSide: “Max Eberl is under pressure to perform in the transfer window.

“Afterwards, the bosses are set to come together to debate whether the window was a good one or not for FC Bayern.

“So, Bayern are really, really sure they’ll sign Luis Diaz, but they were also really, really sure they’d get Florian Wirtz.

“So, another disappointment of this scale for a top target would be seismic and really ramp up the pressure for Eberl.

“If they fail to sign Diaz, they’d need a really big name to get the media and supporters back on side and praising their efforts in the window.

“At that point, a name like Rodrygo would help. But, at the moment, he’s still not a target on the list for Bayern Munich. It’s just the wish of the fans.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Manchester City raid, Ibrahima Konate update

A former Madrid prospect could be on his way to Everton, with TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, reporting that the Premier League club are considering making a formal offer.

Madrid are ready to include Rodrygo and another player in a deal to sign Rodri in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, with Manchester City’s stance on selling their star midfielder also emerging.

Meanwhile, Madrid have learnt where Ibrahima Konate’s priority lies, with the France international central defender out of contract at Liverpool at the end of next season.

IN FOCUS: How Rodrygo has progressed at Real Madrid