Tottenham Hotspur have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Rodrygo to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a Brazilian report revealing the Real Madrid winger’s ‘preference’ should he leave Real Madrid, as the star’s comments on his future at the Santiago Bernabeu come to light.

Rodrygo was the subject of interest from Tottenham in the summer of 2025, but the Brazil international forward eventually decided to stay at Madrid and work under manager Xabi Alonso, who was appointed in the role at the end of last season following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, who became the Brazil head coach.

It has been tough for Rodrygo this season, with the winger having to compete for a place with his Brazil international team-mate Vinicius Junior for a place in the team.

The 24-year-old has made only two starts in LaLiga and just one start in the Champions League for Real Madrid so far this season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Tottenham will move for Rodrygo in January or next summer should there be ‘a genuine possibility’ that the winger could leave Los Blancos.

ESPN Brasil has now reported that ‘a possible departure from Real Madrid’ could happen for Rodrygo, who is ‘dissatisfied with his situation’ at the Spanish and European giants.

‘Rodrygo’s dissatisfaction’ with Madrid manager Alonso is said to have ‘grown over time’, as the winger struggles to get into the starting line-up.

This will certainly come as a huge boost to Tottenham’s chances of signing the winger in the January transfer window, but there is even more cause for the north London club to be encouraged.

ESPN Brasil has also reported that ‘in the event of a departure, Rodrygo’s preference is to play in English football, specifically for a Premier League club’.

There are no official offers from any club at the moment, but, according to the Brazilian report, ‘if there is genuine interest when the transfer window opens, both the club and the player and his representatives will listen and evaluate the offer’.

What has Rodrygo publicly said about Real Madrid

ESPN Brasil is a very reputable media outlet, so one has to take the report about Rodrygo’s desire to leave seriously.

However, it would be remiss not to point out that Rodrygo himself has publicly said that he loves Madrid and wants to stay at the club until they tell him to leave.

Rodrygo told AS in October: “Every summer, the same thing happens to me. Whether I’m going to leave or whether I have offers from this club or that.

“Every week, I was in a team if I paid attention to what was published. Of course, there are always offers; I’m not going to lie about that.

“But I always made it clear to the club that I want to continue succeeding here, even more than I already have.

“It’s a lot to have won two Champions Leagues at my age, but now I want more European Cups in this shirt.

“I’ve always said: ‘As long as Real Madrid wants me, I’ll be here.’ If one day Real Madrid says to me: “Rodry, find a team,” I’ll say “OK.” But that hasn’t happened.

“The club has always told me they count on me. And when I had a problem, they were there for me. People speculated because I kept quiet.

“But I knew what I was going to do this season with Real Madrid and that I’m going to be focused on giving my best.

“It hasn’t bothered me. I was calm, and here I am… as always. This is my seventh season.”

Tottenham are not the only club keen on Rodrygo either, with transfer journalist Graeme Bailey telling TBR earlier this month that Arsenal are also keen on the winger.

Bailey added: “Rodrygo’s situation has not improved this season. As we reported in the summer, Xabi Alonso always planned on making Arda Guler one of his key figures, and that has played out as expected.

“With teen starlet Franco Mastantuono also getting regular game time, there is little sign of how Rodrygo can find a route back into the lineup.

“I am told that Rodrygo is again considering his options, and one possibility is a switch to the Premier League, which could become a real option in January. He is certainly one to watch as we approach the New Year.”

