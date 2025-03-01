Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham have already come to a decision over the future of an attacking star who has failed to deliver in north London.

Spurs’ woeful season domestically continued on Wednesday night when they were beaten 1-0 at home by reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, to leave them sitting 13th in the table with 14 defeats from their 27 games.

Injuries have played a massive part in their struggles, especially at the back and in attack, although there has also been plenty of criticism heaped on a number of players for underperforming – including the likes of Timo Werner.

Tottenham signed the Germany winger for a second successive loan last summer, with the option to buy for a figure in the region of €10million (£8.5m; $10.9m).

However, the former Chelsea man has scored just three goals and added six assists in 41 games across his two campaigns in north London, leaving Spurs fans completely underwhelmed.

And Romano has been discussing what the future holds for the 28-year-old when speaking on Market Madness.

Romano was asked: “Fabrizio, if we stay with New York Red Bulls in particular, there’s been some suggestion that maybe Timo Werner is on their radar. Is there a possibility that he goes to MLS? And a bit broader, is your sense as of now, that it’s unlikely Spurs will trigger that option to buy?”

He responded: “Yeah, I think you’ve been nice with unlikely. I think it’s impossible. From my information, it’s something that they already decided internally.

“It was not a good season for Werner and for Spurs together. So I think it’s in the interest of both parties to try something different next season. So the expectation is for Werner to return to Leipzig and then to try a new experience.

“In terms of MLS and New York, what I was hearing in January when this rumour started for the January window is that there was nothing really concrete into it. Let’s see for the summer. In January was never really close, from what I heard.”

Werner days numbered after Ibrox horrorshow

The writing was clearly on the wall, in terms of Werner landing a permanent spot at Tottenham, when he was publically hammered by Ange Postecoglou for his display at Rangers in the Europa League back in December.

Werner was hauled off at half-time of that contest, with a livid Potsecoglou admitting at the time: “He wasn’t playing anywhere near the level he should.

“It’s not acceptable to me. I said that to Timo. He is a senior international, a German international, with the moment we’re in right now, it’s not like we’ve got many options, I need everyone to at least be going out there and trying to give the best of themselves.

“Yeah, his performance in the first half wasn’t acceptable.”

The German made his return from injury off the bench against City in midweek but made no real contribution as Spurs failed to find an equaliser.

And, with Tottenham pushing to sign the likes of Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze and Southampton sensation Tyler Dibling this summer, Werner’s days are clearly done.

