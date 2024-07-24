Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is closing in on another signing

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on their fourth signing of the signing, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirming that an agreement is close for a talented winger.

Spurs have so far brought in Timo Werner for another loan and splashed out close to £40million in total on Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, who officially joined the club this summer after sealing his switch back in January.

However, Ange Postecoglou remains on the hunt for more new recruits, despite pre-season already showcasing some of the dynamic young talent already at his disposal.

The Australian is keen to get another central midfielder and new No.9 on board but is not averse to adding in other areas if the right player comes along.

DON’T MISS – Tantalising Tottenham XI to lead Postecoglou to promised land and end 16-year trophy wait

And that appears to be the case with the latest expected addition, with Tottenham closing in on highly-rated South Korean winger Min-hyuk Yang.

Romano reports that an agreement is being completed and that medical tests will follow for the 18-year-old talent.

He said: “Tottenham are closing in on deal to sign 2006 born winger Min-hyuk Yang from Gangwon FC. Agreement being completed and then medical tests to follow.”

Yang has been described as a ‘powerful’ winger and a ‘diamond’ talent who burst onto the scene for Gangwon FC last season.

He had 10 goal contributions in the K League 1 last season at the age of 18 and it’s considered to be no great surprise that a club of Tottenham’s stature is moving for the talented starlet, especially given Son Heung-min’s legendary status both in his homeland and in north London.

Yang played in 24 of the 26 available league games during the 2023/24 season, which was more than any other player for the South Korean club. However, he now looks set for a switch to the English Premier League.

Due to his lack of experience, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Spurs look to loan him out when the deal is officially announced.

Moving to the Premier League is a huge step up for a player coming straight from South Korea and a temporary switch is likely to be the best thing for his development.

But in terms of Tottenham’s transfer strategy, Yang will give them another top young talent for the future.

Tottenham midfield swap deal still being mooted

Meanwhile, Romano has also stated that Tottenham and Aston Villa remain in discussions over a potential swap deal involving midfielders Giovani Lo Celso and Jabon Ramsey.

At this stage nothing is advanced, although it’s thought that Villa are open to a sale after slashing out £50m to bring in Amadou Onana from Everton.

Spurs will reportedly offer Lo Celso and £20m to get the deal done, with Villa boss Unai Emery familiar with the Argentine due to their time together at PSG and Villarreal.

READ NEXT – Tottenham plans to snatch Man City assist king in tatters, as Euro giants told exactly how to sign star

Lo Celso is surplus to requirements in north London after failing to carry over his international form onto the club stage with Tottenham in the four years he has been at the club.

Ramsey, meanwhile, is considered a perfect fit for Postcoglou’s playing style in north London and would likely operate as a No.8 in Spurs’ midfield engine room.