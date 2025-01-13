Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Tottenham’s hopes of beating rival suitors to a January transfer window swoop for out-of-favour PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani.

Spurs are among a plethora of clubs trying to secure a loan deal for the France international, despite his struggles for regular game time at the Ligue 1 giants this season.

Indeed, Kolo Muani has started only two of his 14 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season, scoring just twice in that time. However, that has not put the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Juventus in trying to secure his signature.

As TT recently reported, the north London club have been pushing hard for a loan deal for the 26-year-old since last week, although GIVEMESPORT recently stated that Spurs are not keen on having an obligation to buy attached to any move involving the versatile forward.

That has seemingly opened the door for Juventus, who are believed to be Kolo Muani’s first choice, while United are currently more concerned with trying to offload another Spurs target in Marcus Rashford before the January window shuts.

And now Romano has delivered the latest of the PSG attacker’s future, confirming that more Tottenham talks have talen place.

He posted on X: “Juventus and Tottenham have both made contact again today with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani.”

“Manchester United called last week and remain informed on developments but Rashford exit will be key factor.

“PSG insist on their conditions, but RKM will 100% leave.”

Race to sign Kolo Muani hots up

It was reported last week that Daniel Levy and Tottenham technical director Johan Lange had actually flow to Paris to open discussions over a deal for Kolo Muani, although that rumour was never officially confirmed.

Juventus, however, remain the favourites to land the PSG star heading into the final few weeks of the winter window, with Juve director Cristiano Giuntoli recently hinting that progress was being made for the transfer and that there could be “positive news over the next week” regarding both Kolo Muani and the club’s interest in Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo.

Tottenham, however, are refusing to back down as they look to give Ange Postecoglou another central striker to bolster his injury-hit squad.

The lack of squad depth was apparent again during Sunday’s FA Cup tie at National League Tamworth, a game that Postecoglou used the completely ineffective Timo Werner in a central role in order to give the overworked Dom Solanke a rest.

However, the England forward was forced to come on midway through the second half as Werner fluffed his lines again before Spurs eventually booked a trip to Aston Villa in the fourth round after a win in extra-time.

In years gone past, old Levy would have tried to drag this deal out until later in the window to get the best deal but Postecoglou pushed for early signings over the summer and got them and landed a new keeper early in the current window.

To that end, it’s expected that Tottenham will try and thrash out a deal for Kolo Muani fairly quickly, one way or another.

Ange Postecoglou at Spurs quiz