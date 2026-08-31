Romano delivers ‘Here we go’ on major Tottenham exit as Ndiaye personal terms ‘agreed’

Tottenham are likely to get rid of Pape Sarr

Transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has delivered a fresh update on Tottenham Hotspur’s busiest summer window in recent history, with a first-team star on his way out of the club, while Iliman Ndiaye is reported to have agreed personal terms over his switch to north London.

Spurs have spent more than £300million this summer in aiming to give Roberto De Zerbi a squad capable of competing at the top end of the table rather than battling against relegation, as they did right up until the final day of last season.

That spending has not translated onto the pitch, however, with defeats from Tottenham’s first two Premier League outings leaving them sitting bottom of the table.

The response to that has been to dip back into the market again, with a £60m deal edging closer for Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye, with Richarlison on his way back to the Toffees for £35m.

The Brazilian will not be the only Spurs exit over the next two days, though, with De Zerbi revealing that centre-back Kevin Danso, who looks to be Sunderland-bound, and midfielder Pape Sarr told him they also wanted out after the Newcastle defeat.

As for Sarr’s exit wish, well that was already in the works, with the Senegal star pushing for a move to Italian giants Juventus. And now Romano has delivered an update on the proposed move.

He wrote on X: “EXCL: Juventus agree deal to sign Pape Matar Sarr, here we go!

“Deal agreed between clubs with Tottenham on initial loan plus buy option clause to become mandatory under certain conditions.

“Total package worth €30m fee for #THFC. Sarr wanted Juventus, deal now done.”

Sarr, who has not featured in any of Tottenham’s three outings this season, including their Carabao Cup win over Charlton, has been at the club since 2021 and has scored 11 goals in 141 games.

DON’T MISS: Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2026: Signings, sales, loans

Ndiaye edging closer to Tottenham switch

Meanwhile, Romano has also revealed that exciting attacker Ndiaye has now ‘agreed’ personal terms over his imminent move to north London.

Spurs pivoted towards the Everton man after No.1 winger target Cody Gakpo snubbed a move to the capital in favour of heading to Manchester City instead.

Ndiaye is being signed to compete for both wide spots in De Zerbi’s attack but is likely to be utilised mainly on the left to begin with, with new signing Savio and Mohammed Kudus competing for the right-wing spot.

Romano tweeted overnight: “Iliman Ndiaye said 𝐲𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐦 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 and Everton are working to get Richarlison as part of the agreement too”

While they are separate deals, Tottenham will need Richarlison to agree to a return to Merseyside, four years after he quit the Toffees, for the two transfers to be completed.

Meanwhile, our sources can also reveal that Spurs have made enquiries over another late-window swoop for a top Serie A playmaker, due to ongoing fitness concerns over James Maddison and Xavi Simons potentially being sidelined until the new year with his ACL issue.