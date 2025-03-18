Mathys Tel has stuggled to make an impact at Tottenham so far

Reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Tottenham’s stance when it comes to the long-term future of on-loan winger Mathys Tel, who has struggled to make an impact during his time in north London so far.

Spurs beat Premier League rivals Manchester United to the capture of the young French forward late in the winter window transfer, with Tel changing his mind over a move after rejecting their initial approach a week before his eventual arrival.

There was certainly plenty of noise surrounding the move for a player who has plenty of admirers in Munich, with Tottenham also having a purchase option which includes a six-year contract with a fee of £45.7million (€56m / $61m).

Tel made his Tottenham debut in the 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg and has scored just once in six appearances since.

Indeed, it’s fair to say that his performances so far have largely been underwhelming, although he did have some bright moments in Sunday’s Premier League loss at Fulham.

But, despite those struggles, Romano has given an update on how likely Tottenham are to take up that permanent option on the 19-year-old as the weeks count down until the summer window opens.

Romano told GiveMeSport that Spurs are actually pleased with the loanee, who has every chance of earning a stay – assuming he wants to – after his initial deal ends.

He said: “For Mathys Tel, they’re very happy with the boy, with the attitude, with the potential they see in this boy, and that’s why they were fighting for weeks to sign him in January.

“At the moment, their indication remains, as Postecoglou always says, that they trust him also for the future. Then let’s see what happens.”

That news is somewhat surprising, given the fact that Tel has yet to register a single goal or assist in the Premier League for the club and has often looked a little lost in the games he has played so far.

DON’T MISS ➡️ ‘Contact made’ as Levy personally identifies sensational Postecoglou replacement at Tottenham

Tel caught up in row with Tottenham fans

Meanwhile, Tel ended up at the centre of a row with Tottenham fans after the loss at Craven Cottage over the weekend.

The defeat at their London rivals was their 15th in the league this season and leaves Ange Postecoglou’s men currently sitting 14th in the table, with the pressure continuing to increase on the Australian.

Indeed, speaking after the contest, Postecoglou acknowledged his side’s struggles, telling the BBC: “It’s been a difficult campaign for sure. But I feel we’ve lost too many games that we should have got stuff out of, and this was one of those games.

“It’s another international break we go into off a loss and you feel that. We just need to make sure we’re ready for when we come back.”

Some fans are not buying Postecoglou’s rhetoric, however, and have clearly had a enough – with Tel filmed speaking to a section of the away support in what was a heated exchange after Sunday’s clash.

Shouts of “it’s not good enough” could be heard from several supporters in footage shared to social media.

Tel was then seen responding by telling them “we need to be together” as he tried to calm the situation down, acting way beyond his 19 years in the process.

Latest Tottenham news

🔵 Tottenham ready to SELL £60m Real Madrid target Romero as new contract deadline emerges

🔵 Man Utd among SIX Prem clubs chasing Sunderland ace as sources reveal star’s transfer stance

🔵 ‘More than happy to’ – £47.5m Tottenham star tipped to stunningly rejoin former club

POLL – How many goals will Mathys Tel score during his loan spell at Tottenham?