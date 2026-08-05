Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the door is open for Tottenham Hotspur to sign Liverpool star Cody Gakpo on two specific conditions.

Tottenham have already made a real statement in this summer’s transfer window, having invested around £230m to sign Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka.

But the north London side are not finished there because they are now focused on improving their attack, with at least one winger and/or striker likely to join before this summer’s window closes.

Regarding the wing department, Liverpool’s Gakpo and Manchester City’s Savinho have been mooted as leading targets for Spurs, but it has been reported that their rivals are keen to keep these players at least until they have a replacement lined up.

Liverpool are already weak in wide areas and they want to keep Gakpo unless certain conditions are met, even though he was among those who performed poorly during the 2025/26 campaign.

The Reds have signed Victor Munoz this summer, but they are still yet to sign a suitable long-term Mohamed Salah replacement.

Still, it has emerged in recent hours that they are stepping up their efforts to fill the void by signing Bradley Barcola and another PSG star, having been given the green light for one of their targets.

And this appears to have ensured that the Reds have softened their stance on selling Gakpo, with Romano reporting that his move to Spurs can go through on two conditions.

Two conditions for Cody Gakpo sale revealed

Romano said on X: ‘Tottenham are in direct talks with Cody Gakpo’s camp over possible move this summer, after approaches revealed in July.

‘Deal depends on Liverpool decision; doors closed back in July but now could depend on financial package/Barcola pursuit.

‘#THFC are trying.’

With Gakpo having four years remaining on his current Liverpool contract, Andoni Iraola’s side are in a strong negotiating position.

It has been reported this week that the Reds are holding out for around £72m for Gakpo, having decided to use Anthony Gordon’s £69m move from Newcastle United to FC Barcelona as a benchmark.

As mentioned, Spurs are also in the market for a new striker, and Romano has named two potential signings from Premier League rivals.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham are exploring the possibility of signing a striker this summer.

“They have discussed several names internally, including Omar Marmoush.

“For Nicolas Jackson, despite reports over the last 24 hours, there is nothing close or imminent with Tottenham.

“He is not a priority and there are no advanced negotiations. He is simply one of several names discussed internally.

“Don’t forget Aston Villa’s interest in Nicolas Jackson. Villa consider him one of their priority targets, but everything depends on how much they can spend.

“They have already signed Alejandro Garnacho on loan from Chelsea, so they cannot take another Chelsea player on loan during this transfer window.

“That means any move for Jackson would have to be permanent, and the finances will determine whether it is possible.

“Another important factor is Unai Emery’s relationship with Jackson. They worked together at Villarreal, have an excellent relationship and Emery would love to work with him again.”