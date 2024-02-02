Romano reveals which Tottenham star ‘had role’ in convincing Lucas Bergvall to snub Barcelona for Postecoglou link-up

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed which Tottenham star had a role to play in the club beating Barcelona to the signing of Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall late on deadline day.

The 18-year-old midfielder talent is set to complete his medical with the north London club later on Friday and is expected to be given a five-year contract.

New Tottenham technical director Johan Lange is thought to have been driving the recruitment behind the deal, having faced stiff competition, and wants to complete an agreement as soon as possible.

A club-to-club agreement with Djurgardens has been struck worth roughly £8.5m prior to add-ons.

The midfielder was a target for Spanish giants Barcelona as well. However, Tottenham managed to hijack the move and convince Bergvall to sign for them instead.

And Romano has now revealed that Dejan Kulusevski ‘had a role’ to play as Ange Postecoglou’s side sealed the last-minute move.

The 23-year-old winger convinced his fellow countryman to move to the Premier League instead of heading to Spain.

Bergvall is highly regarded in European circles and it’s hoped that he could develop into a key player for Tottenham for many seasons to come.

Bergvall to join first-team squad in summer

The teenager will stay at Djurgardens until the end of the season and will then join up with Spurs in the summer, where is expected to have a role in Postecoglou’s first-team squad.

It had looked like being a dry deadline day for Tottenham after mooted moves for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke failed to materialise.

⚪️🇸🇪 Dejan Kulusevski also had a role in speaking to Lucas Bergvall, telling him about Spurs and working under Ange Postecoglou. Bergvall communicated his decision to Barça after saying ‘yes’ to Spurs. Tottenham hijack, completed. 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/YlzDc9BRvy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

However, the move for Bergvall could end up being a masterstroke for the club, if the Swede fulfills his full potential at the club.

Spurs are back in action on Saturday when they head to Everton in the lunchtime Premier League kick-off.

A win at Goodison would see Postecoglou’s men would see them move level on points with Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League title race, although they would still be five behind leaders Liverpool.

