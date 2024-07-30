Tottenham’s hopes of adding to their already strong crop of talented younger players looks like it come up short with regards to snatching a French starlet.

South Korean 18-year-old Min-hyeok Yang became the club’s latest addition when he penned a deal until 2030, although the winger will not officially make his move until January 2025.

Yang joins the likes of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray in putting pen to paper in north London this summer, while Tottenham already have a glut of talented teenagers on their books.

But it looks like another top starlet who has been attracting plenty of interest over the last few weeks will slip through their fingers, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano anyway.

Rennes midfielder Desire Doue has been spoken of as a top Tottenham target since the summer window opened but it looks increasingly unlikely that a deal will be done.

Speaking on The Debrief, Romano has shared an update on Doue’s future, and the journalist says that he now thinks Doue is much more likely to join either Bayern Munich or PSG.

“I think he will not go to Spurs, it will be between PSG and Bayern. Bayern already presented a new bid €55m package, PSG’s bid is around €60m, exactly what Rennes want. I think it could be this week, but it’s not guaranteed yet,” Romano said.

It could be argued that Doue would have a better chance of playing at Tottenham, given Ange Postecoglou’s practice of giving younger players minutes if he feels they are ready to step up.

That might not be the case at Bayern or PSG, where breaking into the first team is bound to be tougher.

Chiesa remains a top Tottenham target

Tottenham are unlikely to be deterred by the snub though as they continue to push for fresh additions to Postecoglou’s squad.

Indeed, next up could be an absolute bargain in the form of Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa.

The north London club are being heavily tipped to land the 26-year-old Italy international, who could be on the move for a bargain £26m.

The winger has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at the Allianz Stadium, hence the reason for his surprisingly low price tag.

Chiesa was largely used centrally by Juve last season and scored a total of 10 goals with three assists in 37 games in all competitions.