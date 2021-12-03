Tottenham have reportedly taken ‘concrete steps’ to sign Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, although they may have to wait until the summer to conclude a deal.

Antonio Conte’s men are currently without their best-performing defender this season in Cristian Romero. The Argentine picked up a serious hamstring injury on international duty is expected to be on the sidelines for several more weeks yet.

Indeed, Conte recently revealed that the 23-year-old would not feature again for the club this year and could even be out until February.

Sporting director Fabio Paratici has already been briefed about bringing in another defender. But it looks like Romero’s extended absence, will speed up the arrival more defensive reinforcements.

A recent report from Italy claimed that Spurs have stepped up their interest in Brazilian star Gleison Bremer and have taken ‘concrete steps’ to sign him.

The 24-year-old’s current contract runs out in 2023. However, Torino chairman Urbano Cairo is keen to extend the defender’s stay by offering him an improved deal.

According to Calciomercato, the Brazilian is ‘one of the highest performing defenders’ in Serie A this season. The report adds that his performances have resulted in ‘great interest’ from several clubs.

Both Milan giants, along with Napoli have made their intentions known. Indeed, the Nerazzurri are already talking to the player’s representatives.

Paratici keen to strike Bremer deal

However, there is interest from England as well, with Paratici having the ‘clear intention of bringing him’ to Tottenham.

The report adds that Cairo is open to selling the defender, but that the starting price will start at €25million.

One potential stumbling block, however, is that Torino are not keen on doing business in January. That would likely mean Spurs having to bid more in the New Year to convince them to sell.

But Conte is desperate to bolster his back line and is expected to be backed in January to do just that.

