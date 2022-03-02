Roy Keane savages ‘pathetic’ Tottenham before giving Harry Kane both barrels

Roy Keane slammed Tottenham for bowing out of the FA Cup to lower league opposition, and took umbrage with a question about Harry Kane.

Spurs’ last chance of silverware this season came and went on Tuesday night. Tottenham travelled to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fifth round and were sunk by a Josh Coburn strike in extra time. It was the latest Jekyll and Hyde display from Tottenham who continue to lurch from one extreme to another under Antonio Conte.

Spurs defeated Man City in the Premier League before losing 1-0 to Burnley next time out. They then thumped Leeds United 4-0, but couldn’t back that up when bowing out of the FA Cup at the Riverside.

During half-time of Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Norwich, the subject in the ITV studio turned to Tottenham.

Roy Keane and Ian Wright were on duty, and the Man Utd legend did not hold back.

“There’s a weakness there” – Roy Keane

“We shouldn’t be surprise at Spurs losing these games,” said Keane.

“Spursy. How many times do we have to say it? Whatever is in that club’s DNA with the players, there’s a weakness there.

“Pretty pathetic if I’m honest with you but I wasn’t surprised. Come up to Middlesbrough, midweek, probably a bit cold… no surprises there.”

When asked by presenter Mark Pougatch whether another trophy-less season will push Harry Kane further towards the exit door, Keane claimed the striker is as much a part of the problem as anyone else.

“He’s part of the problem, he’s on the pitch, he needs to do more.”

Fellow pundit Ian Wright came to Kane’s defence, claiming the 28-year-old will always score if given adequate service. But Keane was having none of it.

“I’m on about last night,” interjected Keane. “He’s still got to do more, he’s still got to lead them. He doesn’t lead them that well.”

When the presenter claimed it’s one thing after another with Tottenham at the moment, Keane concluded: “Typical Spurs. You can’t trust them.”

Tottenham battling Arsenal for Emerson Royal upgrade

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly leading the chase to sign Torino star Wilfried Singo – and are looking to beat rivals Arsenal to his signature.

Speculation has recently claimed Conte is looking for an upgrade on Emerson Royal. The Brazilian has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League since a £25m move from Barcelona. He has put in several sub-par performances, leading Conte to already ask for a replacement.

And while he failed to bring in anyone new in the position in January, CBS reports Spurs are now on the trail of Singo.

They report they have watched the Ivorian on ‘countless occasions’ this season and are plotting a summer move for his services. Furthermore, with his contract due to expire in summer 2023, Torino are reportedly willing to sell for just £15m.

Spurs, however, are not alone in their admiration for the full-back. Indeed, the report from CBS outlines interest in the player from both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Liverpool are said to be keen as they seek cover and competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, it is the Gunners who are seemingly most keen.

