Tottenham Hotspur are being tipped to launch a significant bid to sign a brilliant attacking talent from Italy this summer, in a move where a key Liverpool sale could play perfectly into their hands.

Should he remain in charge beyond the end of the current campaign, Ange Postecoglou is expected to be backed by the club in the summer transfer window and is particularly focused on improving his midfield and forward options.

Tottenham continue to be linked with the likes of Marcus Thuram, Tyler Dibling and Kingsley Coman when it comes to upgrading their attack, but a new name has emerged in the shape of Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen.

According to a report from TVPlay, the north London outfit ‘really like’ the Danish attacker and could launch a move for him in excess of €40million (£33.4 / $43m).

Isaksen has been outstanding for Lazio this season, scoring 10 goals and adding 10 assists in all competitions and would arguably give Tottenham more of a cutting edge to their attack.

However, while the report states that the move is not impossible, it would almost certainly depend on Lazio signing an alternative – which is where Liverpool come in.

The Serie A giants have been linked with a move for struggling Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, who is expected to be made available for transfer this summer for a fee of around €15million (£12.5m / $16m).

Italy international Chiesa has struggled for regular game time at Anfield and a move back to his homeland appears increasingly likely, in order to try and resurrect a once-promising career.

As for Tottenham, they could land a player in Isaksen who would be an immediate threat to the likes of Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson in the wide positions, while also adding depth alongside Wilson Odobert and Mikey Moore.

The 23-year-old Dane can play on either wing but is more suited to the right, which puts Johnson most under threat going forward – with the former Nottingham Forest forward already being tipped for a shock return to the City Ground.

In-depth Gustav Isaksen profile

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Denmark in April 2001, Gustav Isaksen began his senior career with Midtjylland, where he made 100 Danish Superliga appearances.

Mainly a right winger, Isaksen averaged a goal around once every four games for Midtjylland, with whom he also took his first steps in the Champions League, before earning a move to Serie A side Lazio in 2023.

That was on the back of a season in which he was the Danish Superliga’s top scorer with eight goals, even though he was playing for a side that only finished eighth in the regular season.

Isaksen scored just three times in his debut season with Lazio, with Italian football an obvious step up and sometimes a tough nut for an attacker to crack. But he did get to continue in the Champions League by virtue of the move, making two assists from five games.

This season, he bettered his 2023-24 goal tally by February and his assist tally by January. Working his way into the starting lineup more consistently under Marco Baroni – already the third coach he has played for in Italy, and without doubt the one he has understood the best – Isaksen is now looking to make a more regular impact but has been showing signs of promise.

He scored in both of Lazio’s games against Serie A title contenders Napoli this season, for example. As a left-footed right winger, he looks to be effective cutting in towards goal.

Isaksen earned his senior international debut for Denmark in March 2024 and went on to score on his third and fourth caps in UEFA Nations League games against Switzerland and Spain.

A good dribbler, Isaksen can excite when driving into the box and has the potential to become a good finisher, even if he will need to work on his numbers as he progresses.

There’s still plenty of time ahead for Isaksen to improve his consistency as he aims to fulfil his potential.

