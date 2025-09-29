Thomas Frank is reportedly ready to drop a key Tottenham Hotspur attacking star to the bench in favour of a controversial change to his starting XI for Tuesday night’s Champions League trip to Bodo/Glimt.

Spurs return to the scene of their Europa League semi-final triumph as they head to Norway for their second Champions League outing of the season, having beaten Villarreal 1-0 in their opening contest in north London.

The 4G surface at Bodo is sure to present its challenges again, although Tottenham coped with it fairly well last season as they won 2-0 courtesy of strikes from Dominic Solanke and Pedro Porro.

And while the former is likely to remain on the sidelines, as he ramps up his fitness ahead of a return to action, Porro is set to be one of three potential changes from Spurs’ disappointing 1-1 draw with Wolves at the weekend.

The Spain international will return at right-back in Norway, with Destiny Udogie set to line up on the left ahead of Djed Spence.

Bodo’s energetic style of play is set to see Pape Sarr return to Frank’s engine room, probably at the expense of Rodrigo Bentancur, with the in-form Lucas Bergvall continuing as the more advanced of the midfield three ahead of Sarr and Joao Palhinha.

It’s up from where Frank looks set to make a controversial call, with several predictions claiming that big-money summer signing Xavi Simons will drop down the bench in favour of Brennan Johnson’s work-rate and knack of popping up with crucial goals – especially away from home.

That decision is sure to annoy a number of Tottenham fans who are calling for Simons to be given an extended run as the No.10 in the absence of both James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Rounding out the front three are Richarlison through the middle, with Randal Kolo Muani still not recovered from his dead leg, and the outstanding Mohammed Kudus on the right.

Predicted Tottenham XI vs Bodo/Glimt

