Ruthless Postecoglou to axe Tottenham duo as ‘surplus to requirements’ verdict emerges

Djed Spence will be among the Tottenham departures this summer

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is ready to step up his squad clear-out this summer and it will see Djed Spence and one of his team-mates leave North London, according to a report.

Postecoglou is currently evaluating the Tottenham squad as he looks to improve certain positions and offload the dead wood. This should in turn help the club compete for a top-four spot and challenge for Europa League glory next season, after they finished fifth in the Premier League this term.

Richarlison has been linked with an exit amid Postecoglou’s search for a new striker, though it emerged on Tuesday that the Brazilian is hoping to stay put.

While Richarlison could remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Englishman Spence is poised to move on after being deemed ‘surplus to requirements’ by Postecoglou.

According to reporter Pete O’Rourke, Spence is way down the pecking order at Tottenham and looks destined to join a new club permanently this summer.

The right-back spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds United but struggled to make an impact, which saw him loaned out to Genoa in January.

DON’T MISS – The 10 Tottenham players out of contract in 2025: Stick or twist as big questions answered

Spence’s fortunes improved in Italy and it was reported in April that Genoa want to sign him permanently, which will please Postecoglou.

Although, Genoa do not want to pay the full amount needed to trigger their option to buy (€10million/£8.5m) and will instead try to drive that price down.

Tottenham transfers: Djed Spence, Bryan Gil to leave

It seems Spurs will have to take a financial hit when letting Spence leave as they originally paid Middlesbrough £20m to sign him in July 2022.

The move appeared destined to fail right from the outset as then Spurs manager Antonio Conte refused to play the 23-year-old as it was a signing for the club, not him.

O’Rourke adds that winger Bryan Gil will follow Spence out of the exit door at Spurs. While Gil has made several appearances under Postecoglou, he has not done enough to stake his claim for a starting role and will be allowed to leave so Spurs can recoup some transfer funds.

The four-cap Spain international has regularly been tipped to join one of his former clubs in La Liga, such as Sevilla or Valencia.

On May 3 it was claimed that Sevilla are leading the race for Gil and are ready to speak with Spurs about a potential deal.

Although, Sevilla would rather sign Gil on loan with an obligation to buy, rather than striking a permanent deal immediately.

Spurs originally paid Sevilla £21.6m for Gil and also sent Erik Lamela in the opposite direction. But the wide man has never lived up to expectations in England, and this means Spurs will lose money when he is eventually sold.

Spence and Gil are not the only players due to leave Spurs in the near future, as Postecoglou has not been impressed by Emerson Royal, either. The full-back is now in talks over a switch to AC Milan.

Those three departures will make space on the wage bill for Postecoglou to bring in some of his own targets. He is a big fan of RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda, who has notched 28 goals in 45 games this term.

Postecoglou also believes Atalanta star Ederson would significantly improve his midfield options. Although, both Liverpool and Manchester United are also interested in the 24-year-old Brazilian.

READ MORE – New Tottenham midfield general: ‘The Pitbull’, divisive talent and major wildcard all on Postecoglou’s radar