Ruthless Tottenham put rebel up for immediate sale after attitude problems shock Postecoglou and Levy

Tottenham have put returning loanee Djed Spence up for immediate sale, and a report and the comments of Leeds United boss Daniel Farke have outlined the worrying reason why.

Spence, 23, joined Spurs in a £20m deal back in the summer window of 2022. The move came on the back of Spence’s astonishing campaign while loaned to Nottingham Forest the year prior. The marauding right-back excelled in the wing-back role and was named in the Championship team of the season as Forest secured promotion via the play-offs.

However, Spence barely got a look-in during his first season with Tottenham. The defender was subsequently loaned to French side Rennes for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign before again being turfed out on loan to Leeds United ahead of the current season.

Injury disrupted his time at Elland Road. However, upon returning to fitness, Spence did not appear to be in manager Daniel Farke’s favour.

To the shock of many, Leeds abruptly cut the loan stint short at the halfway mark on January 4.

Farke attempted to remain diplomatic when explaining his club’s decision on Friday. However, it was clear to see attitude problems were at the heart of Spence’s spell with Leeds being cut short.

“Listen, in the summer we came here in order to create and to bring new values and to create a new culture within the club and when we speak about a player if he’s on here on a permanent or a loan deal, we have expectations and these expectations are in several topics important,” said Farke (as quoted by the Daily Mail).

“Obviously it’s important, the potential and the quality of the player but also it’s professionalism, it’s discipline, it’s workload on and off the pitch and also the soft skills, so also if he’s positive and committed, good for the group and engaged with these topics, paint then more or less a picture.

“And we decided okay, this is the player we want in our group and want to represent Leeds United, our demands are very, very high and we don’t differ between loan players, permanent players so we are pretty picky in this topic.

“We came to the conclusion that we will end the loan for for Djed and he will return back to Tottenham. We are grateful for his time here.”

Tottenham worst fears confirmed by Leeds axe

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Tottenham have opted to put Spence immediately up for permanent sale.

The outlet state that stance has been taken after Spurs chiefs were left in shock at Leeds’ decision to terminate the loan amid ‘concerns over his attitude’.

The Mail add Tottenham already held ‘similar reservations’ to the ones alluded to by Farke. The Leeds debacle has only served to heighten their fears and Spurs are now ready to axe Spence for good. One key point of contention regarding Spence’s alleged attitude issues is poor time-keeping.

One figure in the game who Spence’s fall from grace won’t come as a surprise to is veteran manager Neil Warnock.

Back in November of 2020, Warnock – who managed Spence at Middlesbrough – famously stated: “He could be playing at a top club in England or in non-league in five years, I don’t know.

“Application, dedication, all these things come into it. He’s got the tools, there’s no doubt about that.”

Spence is due to report back to Tottenham today (Saturday), though the Mail reaffirm his days in north London are now numbered.

