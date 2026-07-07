Sandro Tonali has been accused of telling fibs about one of his big reasons for joining Tottenham Hotspur and instead accused of purely moving to north London ‘for the big bucks’.

Spurs smashed their transfer record for the second time in a matter of days after securing the £100million capture of midfielder Tonali from Premier League rivals Newcastle.

However, former Aston Villa and England forward Gabby Agbonlahor is not convinced over Tonali‘s claim that he can’t wait to play in the ‘great atmosphere’ of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Indeed, talkSPORT host Jeff Stelling quipped: “He could have done that as a Newcastle player.”

Tonali said: “I can’t wait to play in this stadium. Because I played against with AC Milan in the Champions League [and] Newcastle. I found the atmosphere great; I found every time the full stadium.”

Agbonlahor, however, hit out at Tonali’s comments, stating: “Atmosphere? Do me a favour!”. Don’t make me laugh.

“I went to the game last season, Spurs against Aston Villa. The quietest stadium I’ve probably ever been to. Zero atmosphere.

“You’ve [Tonali] gone for the big bucks; you’ve gone for the money that Newcastle probably wouldn’t give you.

“To leave Newcastle to go to Spurs is a crazy decision. Let’s just call it as it is.”

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Tonali wasn’t the only new Tottenham signing to feel Agbonlahor’s wrath, though, with Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson also criticised after their free transfer moves this summer.

Indeed, Agbonlahor added on talkSPORT: “Senesi, same. You’ve gone there on a free transfer for the money. Andy Robertson, you’ve gone there for the money. So has Tonali for the money. Do me a favour. The stadium…”

Agbonlahor at least agreed with Stelling’s assessment that Roberto De Zerbi played some part on Tonali’s decision to make the switch to north London.

He added: “One thing I will say: Italian manager in De Zerbi, I’ll give him that.

“But really, Jeff, he’s gone for the big, big bucks. Spurs have got money to spend…as a Spurs fan, would I want players coming for the money? That seems to be happening.”

Tottenham are not expected to stop at Tonali, Senesi, Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke, Martin Dubravka and Mateus Fernandes, though, with the club still in the market for a new left winger and striker.

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