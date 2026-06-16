Sandro Tonali is ready to join Tottenham Hotspur and play under manager Roberto De Zerbi, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, as TEAMtalk reveals Newcastle United’s on selling the Italian midfielder to Spurs.

Romano revealed on X late on Monday night that Tottenham are planning to raid Newcastle for Tonali.

The Italian journalist revealed that Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is personally keen on his compatriot.

Romano subsequently added on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham today have entered the race very strong, very concrete, very determined to sign Sandro Tonali.

“And if Tottenham got this strong, my understanding is that it’s because Sandro Tonali is – important point of this video, important point of this information – keen on a move to Tottenham.

“Sandro Tonali is open to joining Tottenham.

“Sandro Tonali is ready to join Spurs, even without European football, even after a terrible season for Tottenham Hotspur.

“Tonali is attracted by the project, wants to play for Roberto De Zerbi.

“And so the possibility to say Tonali at Tottenham is really serious, is really concrete.

“Then let’s wait for the negotiation club-to-club.

“The understanding is that it could take around €100million package to sign Sandro Tonali, so around £85million.

“Let’s see, let’s follow the story, but Tottenham are going very strong.

“Arsenal have called for weeks, Manchester City in contact for weeks, but now Tottenham going all in for Sandro Tonali, the wanted player by Roberto De Zerbi to step up the project and to show the ambition of their view.

“So, keep an eye on this one.”

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has also reported Tottenham’s desire to sign De Zerbi.

According to the trusted journalist in The Athletic, Tottenham have held ‘positive talks’ with Tonali’s camp, with the north London club’s owners, ENIC, backing manager De Zerbi.

The report has added: ‘Tottenham are prepared to push hard for a statement signing, which is being driven by head coach Roberto De Zerbi and is backed by the ownership.’

While noting Arsenal and Manchester City’s interest in the Italy international midfielder, the report has claimed that ‘Spurs are most advanced over a proposed deal’.

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Newcastle stance on selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Newcastle will not make it easy for Tottenham to sign Tonali.

Sources have told us that the Magpies will only consider selling the Italian midfielder – who was described as “a superstar player” by Newcastle CEO David Hopkinson on talkSPORT on February 4, 2026 – if they get an offer of over £100million.

We understand that, while Tonali’s camp has told Newcastle that the midfielder wants to leave, his preference would be to return to Italy.

Tonali’s former club, AC Milan, are among those that are keen on the Italian midfielder.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has also noted that Tonali would be willing to move to Serie A.

However, according to the talkSPORT journalist, the total cost of the deal would make it tough for Italian clubs to seal a move.

Jacobs posted on X at 12:24pm on June 16: “Spurs have opened talks with Sandro Tonali, as @FabrizioRomano called.

“Move driven by Roberto De Zerbi and backed by the ownership.

“Spurs hoping to make a statement signing.

“Significant funds to be made available to strengthen in midfield and attack.

“No bid to Newcastle yet, but #NUFC braced for offers.

“Arsenal and Manchester City two other clubs who have made enquiries this year.

“Tonali would welcome a return to Italy but cost of a deal makes it unlikely.

“Newcastle’s negotiation position strengthened following the £70m sale of Anthony Gordon, but club aware Tonali is exploring options.”

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