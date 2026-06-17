Sandro Tonali rebuffs Man City to sign for Tottenham with deal costing LESS than expected – top sources

Sandro Tonali favours Tottenham over Manchester City, and with no issues on personal terms, attention has now turned to discussions with Newcastle over the fee that could cost less than expected.

Newcastle are begrudgingly open to selling Tonali this summer ahead of a painful rebuild up at St. James’ Park. The Italy international, 26, is in predictably high demand.

Manchester United, Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham have all called. Man Utd were the first to walk away from the move after baulking at the overall costs involved.

However, Spurs aren’t so shy, with Fabrizio Romano the first to detail their interest in the midfield ace on Monday night.

What’s more, the Roberto De Zerbi connection – both he and Tonali hail from the Italian city of Brescia – looks to be proving key.

Tonali is more than willing to join Spurs despite their lack of European football next term. And according to transfer guru Romano, there’ll be no issues agreeing personal terms.

Sandro Tonali wants to sign for Tottenham

After confirming on his YouTube channel that Tottenham are “in conversations” with Tonali’s camp, Romano added: “Sandro Tonali WANTS to go to Tottenham, so he’s keen on the move.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any problem with the player, financially or in terms of the contract.

“Also because the connection between Tonali and De Zerbi is very clear, both from the same city of Brescia, so the connection is very, very good.”

Romano concluded by noting Tottenham will “soon” reach out to Newcastle to begin club-to-club talks and discuss the fee and overall package.

In another, albeit brief, update on his YouTube channel mere hours later, Romano confirmed that despite Man City approaching the player and holding concrete interest, Tonali still favours Tottenham.

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Newcastle could accept significant add-ons in Tonali bid

Regarding cost, numerous reports including from The Chronicle have pointed to a £100m asking price.

However, trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, claims that while Newcastle are indeed seeking £100m, a sizeable chunk of that figure can be made up of add-ons.

“Spurs a serious contender and have money to spend despite no European football,” wrote Jacobs on X. “Roberto De Zerbi driving the move.

“Bid of around £85m plus add-ons taking the package to around £100m expected to be considered by #NUFC.”

Spurs have already signed Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi (both free agents) this summer, and on Tuesday, wrapped up a deal to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton for £52m.

They’re in discussions with Man City over the £60m signing of Savinho. If that deal crumbles, Spurs will consider moving for West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville, who is also a target for Man Utd.

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