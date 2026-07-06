Tottenham announce ‘special’ £100m Sandro Tonali signing as first-team star agrees exit

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali for a club-record fee which could reach £100million (€117m / $133m), while a first-team star has also agreed a move to Italy.

The 26-year-old midfielder joins the north London club after three seasons at St James’ Park, becoming Spurs’ sixth signing of what’s been a remarkable summer window to date.

Tottenham had a bid of around £80m rejected by Newcastle, but reached agreement on a deal where they are expected to pay an initial £92.5m plus a further £7.5m in add-ons.

Tonali joins fellow big-money signing Mateus Fernandes, who moved from West Ham to Spurs for a fee of £85m, alongside the summer additions of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Martin Dubravka.

And Tonali couldn’t hide his delight, telling the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to be here. When I arrived at the Club today, it felt fantastic. People said about there being four or five clubs – there was only one.

“I spoke to the Head Coach for close to two hours about the Club, the fans, the stadium and our football. It was like magic because I knew immediately that I had to sign for Tottenham.

“I’ve played against Tottenham a few times and always found a great atmosphere made by great fans. I can’t wait to start the season.”

Sporting Director, Johan Lange, added: “Sandro is one of the best midfielders in Europe and we are delighted to welcome him to the Club.

“He has outstanding technical quality to go with real football intelligence, and has the character to thrive in a demanding, high-pressure environment. Sandro brings valuable experience at the highest level, both domestically and in European competition and I know our supporters will love his energy and commitment on the pitch.

“We are all excited to see him pull on our famous Lilywhite shirt for the first time.”

Head Coach, Roberto De Zerbi, who played a major role in bringing Tonali to Spurs, also commented: “Sandro is a special player and a great signing for our Club.

“I have followed him for a long time, as he came through the youth system at my hometown club, Brescia, and I’m so happy to be working with him now.

“Given his qualities, there was a lot of interest in Sandro this summer. However, he was very clear in his desire to join Tottenham, and I know our fans will love what he brings to the team.”

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Dragusin heading to Fiorentina

Meanwhile, centre-back Radu Dragusin is set to return to Serie A after Fiorentina reached an agreement with Tottenham over a loan deal for the Romania international.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have verbally sealed the transfer and Dragusin has approved the move to Florence.

The 24-year-old will initially join Fiorentina on loan, with the agreement including an obligation to buy.

Dragusin’s return to Serie A gives him the chance to rebuild his career after failing to earn a regular starting spot following his return from an ACL injury in December 2025.

The switch also reunites him with Fiorentina sporting director Fabio Paratici, who previously played a key role in taking him to north London.

Dragusin has made 8 appearances for Tottenham in his three years at the club.

In terms of further potential incomings, our sources can reveal that a major offer is in the works for an explosive Premier League attacking talent, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the club are also ready to reignite their interest in a top left-wing target.