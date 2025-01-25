Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou is facing a blow in his pursuit of a lethal striker in the January transfer window, with a report claiming that the north London club could fall £10million short of the asking price as a trusted source analyses their chances of signing another top forward this month.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has consistently reported this month that Tottenham are keen on adding a new striker to their squad this month. Despite Spurs having a terrible campaign, chairman Daniel Levy is ready to help Postecoglou and make signings in January to enhance their chances of being successful.

Santiago Gimenez is one of the best strikers in Europe and has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the January transfer window.

Reports this week claimed that Tottenham have already made contact for the 23-year-old Feyenoord striker, who has scored 15 goals and given three assists in 18 matches in all competitions this season.

While Spurs are showing ambition in getting a deal done, GiveMeSport has reported that there is a chance that the Premier League club could miss out on the signing of the Mexico international striker.

With AC Milan actively trying to sign Gimenez, Tottenham are now reportedly ready to make a move of their own for the striker.

Feyenoord are reportedly not keen on selling the Mexican star in the middle of the season and could raise their asking price to £40million, which could be a problem for Postecoglou as Levy is willing to pay £30m for a new striker this month.

GiveMeSport notes: “GMS sources have been told that Feyenoord may choose to increase their demands to in the region of £40million if Tottenham formalise their interest, which will come as a significant blow for Postecoglou as the budget handed to him by Levy means he could stretch to the 23-year-old’s current £30million price tag.”

Tottenham face Jonathan David blow

While Gimenez is a long-term target for Spurs, the Premier League club are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

Tottenham are interested in Jonathan David as well. The Canada international striker is out of contract at Lille at the end of the season.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has said that while Lille would be open to cashing in on David in January, the striker himself would prefer to wait until the summer of 2025 to assess all his options as a free agent.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “They like Liam Delap, but probably more a summer saga, as Chelsea are going to find as well.

“Jonathan David is being considered, it’s not impossible that for a relatively nominal fee, a sale could happen mid season, but I think that’s more the Lille perspective.

“Whereas David feels like he should wait until the summer, know exactly what kind of European or Champions League football his suitors have got, and then, as a free agent, he can get a much better deal.

“So I think David could be a roadblock to anything happening now, whereas Lille might be a bit more open to the situation.”

Latest Tottenham news: Gomes boost, potential Semenyo bid

Tottenham believe that Angel Gomes would love to join them over other clubs such as Manchester United.

Man Utd are keen on bringing Gomes to Old Trafford, while West Ham have also made an offer to the 24-year-old England international midfielder, who has been on the books of Lille since 2020 following his departure from Old Trafford.

However, Spurs reportedly believe that they are in the driving seat and are confident that Gomes wants to move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham are also monitoring Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo. Arsenal, Newcastle United and Chelsea are reported to be interested in the winger too.

While Liverpool have already in touch over a deal for Semenyo, Tottenham are waiting in the shadows and could make a bid for him in the final days of the January transfer window depending on how the situation evolves.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are trying to sign Brian Brobbey from Ajax. West Ham United are already in contact over a move for the striker, but Spurs are now planning to hijack the move.

