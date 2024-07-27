Prolific Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez has teased a summer transfer move, but only to a side that matches the Tottenham-linked man’s ambition.

Tottenham have been on the lookout for a new forward to fill the shoes of record-scorer Harry Kane, following his move to German giants Bayern Munich in 2023.

While the England international’s old teammate, Son Heung-min, has continued to fire in the goals for Spurs – with the South Korea international contributing 17 last season – fellow forward Richarlison has been a somewhat underwhelming signing.

The Brazilian joined from Everton in the summer of 2022 but a total of 15 goals in 66 games is not the kind of numbers you expect from a £60m signing.

That, and more, has prompted Tottenham to look for a new number nine, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Lille’s Jonathan David, among their potential targets.

However, with fellow Brentford forward Igor Thiago suffering a meniscus injury, that may cause the Bees to rethink the possible departure of Toney – who is also wanted by West Ham.

If the England international, who was previously a target for Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea, stays with Thomas Frank’s side, Tottenham could pivot towards Feyenoord’s Gimenez.

The Mexico international had an excellent season in 2023/24, scoring 26 goals and bagging eight assists in 41 matches in all competitions under manager Arne Slot – who has now left the Dutch giants to take over at Liverpool.

Naturally, that has caught the attention of potential suitors, but the 22-year-old is not likely to be sold on the cheap, with his contract running for another three years at the Eredivisie outfit.

Gimenez happy at Feyenoord

Now, he himself has spoken about his future. While he admitted there is “interest” from other teams, no concrete bids have come forward – who reportedly is being monitored by clubs in England, Spain, and Italy.

Moreover, the former Cruz Azul man is happy to stay at Feyenoord, and only of if a big opportunity comes along will the 6ft attacker consider a transfer exit.

The Buenos Aires-born player said, via Voetbal Primeur: “There is interest from other clubs, but nothing serious, no offer or anything like that. So, I focus on the here and now.

“If there is an opportunity which compares to Feyenoord, then I have to look at it. After that, we’ll see. I’m an ambitious person, but I’m still here and I have a contract. I’ll do my best for the club until the last day I’m here.

“The only one who knows whether I am ready for the next step or not is God. He determines my future and whether I am ready for it. I have told (CEO) Dennis [te Kloese] and (manager0 Brian [Priske] that they do not have to worry about my focus.”