Savinho gestures whether he’s joining Tottenham after Liverpool decide on Gakpo sale

Savinho gave a positive response when asked about joining Tottenham, while Liverpool have reached a decision on whether to sell Cody Gakpo after positive talks with the player.

Tottenham have already made signings at goalkeeper, in defence, and in midfield this summer. Some were free agent arrivals, such as Martin Dubravka, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi, while others cost substantial fees, like Jan Paul van Hecke (£52m), Mateus Fernandes (£85m) and Sandro Tonali (£100m).

Roberto De Zerbi has publicly called upon the club to make high profile additions in the forward line next, and two players in Spurs’ sights are Savinho and Cody Gakpo.

Journalist Paul O’Keefe recently claimed Tottenham are now the ‘leading contender’ to sign Gakpo from Liverpool.

AnfieldWatch claimed the the Reds have slapped a hefty £72m valuation on the Dutchman after using Anthony Gordon’s £69m switch to Barcelona as a guideline.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, subsequently provided an exclusive update on Gakpo’s situation on Sunday morning.

And while Bailey confirmed Tottenham have held positive talks with Gakpo’s camp, and that Gakpo is open to joining Spurs, the noises coming from Liverpool aren’t positive if you’re of a Spurs persuasion.

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Liverpool don’t intend to sell Cody Gakpo

He explained: ‘Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Reds have shown little encouragement in response to Tottenham’s enquiries and currently have no appetite to sanction Gakpo’s departure.

‘While the player may be open to exploring his options, Liverpool’s message is clear: they are planning for the new season with Gakpo firmly part of Iraola’s squad.’

Gakpo had been identified by Spurs as a worthy alternative to Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi, who won’t be on the move this summer after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured metatarsal.

But as mentioned, Spurs may now have to look elsewhere, with all the signs pointing to Liverpool retaining Gakpo beyond the summer.

There’s rosier news regarding Manchester City’s Savinho, however.

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Savinho gives thumbs up to Tottenham call

The Brazilian has given the green light to joining Spurs and last week, he informed Man City of his desire to leave the club.

Club-to-club talks regarding a transfer believed to be worth around £60m have been taking place for some time.

And when Man City recently squared off against Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong, one fan grabbed the winger’s attention when shouting: “Savinho! Come to Spurs!”

Whilst walking off the pitch, the 22-year-old did not reply with words, instead looking directly at the fan who shouted and giving a thumbs up. The interaction can be viewed on X here.

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