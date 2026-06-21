Manchester City star Savinho has dropped a now-deleted hint on social media that he’s going to join Tottenham during the summer transfer window.

Spurs wanted to sign Savinho in January, and should he have joined then, they might not have been battling against relegation until the very final day of the campaign. Both at the time and since, it’s been suggested he’s open to signing for the north London club.

His openness to signing for Tottenham has been made all the more obvious by his social media activity.

Indeed, James Maddison posted a picture on Instagram wearing the club’s new kit, which Savinho liked initially, before removing his like.

The City winger follows the Spurs man on the social media platform, but the dynamic is not true the other way around… yet.

While it could simply be that Savinho liked the post when it appeared on his feed, that it was directly based on the new Tottenham playing kit, it feels a little bit more aimed.

Should the winger join Tottenham soon, he’d become their third signing of the summer, after Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke.

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Tottenham progressing for Savinho

TEAMtalk were made aware in early June that Spurs were progressing on a deal for Savinho.

Indeed, sources state the club are confident of landing the winger, and doing so at a reasonable fee.

Savinho was keen on a move in January, and his representatives have made it known that that is no different now that Roberto De Zerbi has taken charge at the north London club.

De Zerbi is believed to be having a significant impact on the amount of players eager to join Tottenham this summer.

The indication is that a fee in the region of £50million would do the job for Spurs.

Reports elsewhere have suggested Savinho is the main target the club are looking for out wide this summer.