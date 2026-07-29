Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham want TWO wingers and drops Savinho and Rafael Leao updates

Fabrizio Romano and Savinho, who wants to join Tottenham from Manchester City

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Tottenham Hotspur want to sign two wingers in the summer transfer window, with the transfer guru providing telling updates on Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi’s stance on landing Savinho and Rafael Leao.

On July 17, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Tottenham and Manchester City were in talks over a deal for Savinho.

Sources told us at the time Savinho will cost £60million for Tottenham, with De Zerbi personally keen on a deal for the Man City and Brazil international winger.

Bailey also reported at the time that Tottenham have decided not to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

We understand that earlier this summer, Leao was offered to Tottenham, but the north London club’s hierarchy decided against a deal for the Portugal international winger.

On July 28, Bailey reported that Tottenham have told Man City that they want a final answer on Savinho before the weekend.

We understand that Savinho has already agreed on personal terms with Tottenham.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also now said that Savinho is keen on a move to Tottenham, while also claiming that Spurs owners ENIC are not working on a deal for Leao.

DON’T MISS: Sources explain how Inter won John Stones race with £43m-rated Tottenham man next to sign

Tottenham want Savinho, not Rafael Leao

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I keep telling you here on the channel for some time that Tottenham want Savinho.

“Tottenham consider Savinho as a top target, and Savinho wants Tottenham.

“Savinho really wants to go to Tottenham.

“Savinho is very keen on the move.

“In this case, personal terms are also not an issue at all.

“So, the desire of Savinho is to go to Tottenham.

‘Someone told about Leao, Leao, Leao.

“The player they want to sign is Savinho.

“So, the target is Savinho.

“Then, we have to understand because Tottenham will sign two wingers, but at the moment for Leao, they are not making any progress.

“For Savinho, they are working on it.

“Savinho today exclusive update went to Enzo Maresca, and his agents spoke to Manchester City, and Savinho said, ‘Please, I want to go. I want to play. I want to develop, and here at Manchester City, I am not feeling as I am a key player’.

“So, Savinho would like to go and to leave Manchester City.

“He wants to go to Tottenham.

“Now, it’s going to be on Tottenham and Man City to try reach an agreement.

“The exchanges between the two clubs have already started.

“Man City probably will need a replacement in order to give the green light to Savinho, but Tottenham will come to the play table.

“Tottenham will attack for Savinho, and the negotiation is about to enter into key stages.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool handed ‘never ever’ warning as stunning links to £50m Tottenham star split journalists’ opinion