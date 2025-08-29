Tottenham pushing to sign Brazilian star after Xavi Simons agreement – sources

Tottenham Hotspur have not completely pulled away from a deal for Savinho, despite suggestions this week that the north London club’s interest in the Manchester City winger is over, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Sources has told TEAMtalk that Tottenham have kept contact lines open with Man City in case the situation could be revived.

The view inside Spurs is that they have little to lose by trying again for Savinho, even if the decision ultimately lies with Man City.

The stance has been that Man City do not want to sell the Brazil international winger – and that does ring true.

However, there is a suspicion among Tottenham officials that Man City have continued to explore potential replacements for Savinho, leaving open the possibility of a sale.

Crucially, Tottenham are also convinced that the player himself wants the move, which has encouraged them to keep pushing.

A deal remains tough, and as of Thursday night, there had been no breakthrough, but Spurs were making progress elsewhere.

Talks with RB Leipzig over Xavi Simons accelerated on Wednesday, giving them real hope of hijacking Chelsea’s pursuit.

In the early hours of Friday, Tottenham agreed a £52million (€60m, $70m) fee with Leipzig for one of Europe’s most exciting young playmakers.

If Spurs were to add Simons and could also somehow prise Savinho away from City, it would mark a dramatic turnaround in a transfer window that had threatened to frustrate.

IN-DEPTH ⚪🔵 Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Latest Tottenham news: Man City double raid, swap deals

Tottenham are in talks with Man City with another of their star players, who could leave the Cityzens before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Spurs have been in talks with West Ham United over a blockbuster swap deal, but it may not be possible now.

A swap deal between Tottenham and Newcastle United has also been mooted.

POLL: Where will Tottenham finish in the Prem in Thomas Frank’s first season in charge?