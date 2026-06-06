Winger ‘attracted by Tottenham’ as second signing announcement ‘soon’ – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has said that Savinho wants to join Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester City, with the transfer guru also revealing that the north London club will make an announcement on their second summer signing soon.

Tottenham wanted to sign Savinho from Man City in the summer of 2025, but the Cityzens blocked the exit for the Brazilian winger.

Instead, Man City handed Savinho a new contract and convinced him to stay at the Etihad Stadium for the 2025/26 campaign.

However, the 22-year-old could be on his way out of the Etihad Stadium this summer.

On May 27, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man City are ready to sell Savinho in the summer of 2026.

Sources told us at the time that Tottenham are interested in the winger, who is ‘very open to the idea of a move to north London’.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, subsequently reported on June 2 that Savinho is keen on working with Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi.

We understand that the winger’s representatives have let Spurs know that he is interested in a switch to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now reported that there should not be any problem in Savinho agreeing on personal terms with Tottenham should the north London outfit be able to strike a deal with Man City.

The Italian journalist has also revealed that after the announcement of Andy Robertson as their first summer signing, Tottenham plan to officially confirm the arrival of defender Marcos Senesi.

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Savinho wants to join Tottenham Hotspur – Fabrizio Romano

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Friday night: “Savinho was attracted by Tottenham one year ago, and Savinho is again attracted by Tottenham today.

“So, on player side, I don’t see big issues.

“I think Savinho Tottenham on player side can get done quite soon.

“Now, it’s on Manchester City and Tottenham negotiating, discussing, talking about the transfer fee.

“So, let’s be patient, let’s see what happens there, but Tottenham are on it.

“Tottenham are working on the Savinho deal.

“Tottenham today announced Andy Robertson.

“Soon, Tottenham will announce also Marco Senesi as a new centre-back joining from Bournemouth.

“So, Tottenham very busy to give Roberto De Zerbi what he wants.”

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