Tottenham Hotspur are making significant progress in their efforts to sign Brazilian winger Savinho from Manchester City this summer, with TEAMtalk sources indicating the player is eager to complete the move to north London.

The 22-year-old, who joined City from sister club Troyes in 2024, has struggled for regular first-team opportunities at the Etihad Stadium.

After an impressive loan spell in Spain, where he contributed 11 goals and 10 assists for Girona in 2023/24, Savinho has found minutes hard to come by in the Premier League. Indeed, he

This lack of game time has prompted the talented attacker to seek a fresh challenge where he can showcase his pace, dribbling ability, and flair on a consistent basis.

Spurs have long admired the São Mateus-born star. In January, they explored a potential deal, but negotiations stalled as City were unwilling to part ways with the player mid-season.

Savinho himself expressed a desire to move at that time, prioritising regular football over remaining on the fringes of Pep Guardiola’s squad. With the summer transfer window now open and City’s stance having softened, Spurs are confident of securing a deal at a reasonable fee.

Talks between the two clubs remain at an early stage, but Tottenham officials are optimistic. They believe Savinho’s clear preference for a switch to London will help move negotiations.

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Savinho ready to make Spurs switch

The winger’s representatives have made it known that he is keen on the project under manager Roberto De Zerbi, who has revitalised Spurs following their battle against relegation.

De Zerbi is having a significant impact on the desire of players to join Spurs and play under him.

For Tottenham, landing Savinho would represent a shrewd addition to their attacking options.

His versatility on either flank would provide depth and creativity, complementing existing forwards and injecting youthful dynamism into the side.

At 22, he represents both immediate impact and long-term potential, aligning with the club’s strategy of investing in high-upside talents and building a squad capable of competing in the top eight next season.

City, meanwhile, appear open to a sale after assessing their squad options. While no official bid has yet been tabled, early indications suggest a fee in the region of £50million could be sufficient to tempt them, especially given Savinho’s contract runs until 2031 but his playing time remains uncertain.

Spurs fans will be watching developments closely as the club looks to build on their survival and push for a stronger campaign next season.

If the deal materialises, it could mark one of the more exciting arrivals of the window, reuniting Savinho with the regular football he craves and giving Tottenham another signing to help them turn the club around and get back to where they belong.

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