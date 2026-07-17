Tottenham set to complete £60m signing as De Zerbi decides between two exciting winger targets

Roberto De Zerbi is determined to bring Savinho to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on an agreement for Manchester City winger Savinho after Roberto De Zerbi gave the green light to the move, TEAMtalk sources confirm.

Spurs have accelerated negotiations for the Brazilian international after deciding against pursuing alternative attacking targets, including AC Milan star Rafael Leao.

We understand a deal for Savinho is expected to be worth around £60million, with talks progressing well between the clubs as Tottenham look to secure one of De Zerbi’s priority signings before the new season.

As previously revealed, Leao was offered to Tottenham earlier this summer as his representatives explored Premier League options.

However, despite the Portugal international’s undoubted quality, sources have confirmed Spurs’ hierarchy ultimately decided he was not the right fit for De Zerbi’s long-term project, and, indeed, there has been little interest from English shores in Leao to this point.

Instead, Tottenham have returned to a player they have admired for well over a year, and personal terms are already in place.

Spurs first attempted to sign Savinho last summer before revisiting the possibility during the January transfer window.

Now, with Man City prepared to do business, the North London club are making significant progress towards finally getting their man.

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De Zerbi playing leading role in Tottenham move for Savinho

Sources have confirmed that De Zerbi has been heavily involved in Tottenham’s recruitment discussions throughout the summer and delivered an overwhelmingly positive assessment of Savinho.

The Italian believes the 22-year-old possesses exactly the qualities required to thrive in his attacking system. Savinho’s Premier League experience also proved a major factor in Tottenham’s decision-making.

After spending time adapting to English football with Man City, Spurs believe he would be capable of making an immediate impact rather than requiring a lengthy bedding-in period.

That ultimately tipped the balance in his favour ahead of other options, including Leao, with De Zerbi convinced the Brazilian’s best years are still ahead of him.

Savinho is set to join Mateus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senisi and Sandro Tonali in a new look De Zerbi inspired squad, but Tottenham’s summer business is far from complete, though.

TEAMtalk understands Spurs remain firmly in the market for a new centre-forward and continue to admire Bournemouth sensation El Junior Kroupi.

As previously revealed, the French youngster is one of Tottenham’s priority attacking targets.

However, persuading Bournemouth to sanction a sale remains extremely difficult, while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain also continue to monitor his situation closely.

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