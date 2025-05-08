Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘planning to make an offer’ to sign highly-touted Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap this summer, with the player in line for a huge salary jump if he moves to north London.

Spurs have made adding another No.9 to their squad one of the top priorities this summer after Dominic Solanke succumbed to numerous injury issues this season, while Richarlison is also expected to be sold – if the club can find a buyer the Brazilian.

A new striker signing is expected to come to fruition regardless of who the manager is, with Ange Postecoglou’s long-term future in doubt even if the club win the Europa League in the coming weeks.

Injuries, defensive errors and failing to take the numerous chances they create have all been a factor in Tottenham‘s domestic struggles this season, as they sit down in 16th in the table with only three games of the Premier League campaign remaining.

In order to try and rectify the last part of that equation, Spurs have been hunting a new No.9 to provide stronger competition for record-signing Solanke – and that’s where Delap comes in.

The Ipswich frontman has a relegation escape clause of just £30million, making him one of the most attractive propositions for striker-needy sides in the summer window.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton are also known to be keen on a move for the talented 22-year-old, who has scored 12 goals this season. However, a report from GiveMeSport states that, having scouted Delap last month, Spurs are now ‘planning to make an offer’ to sign the playeer.

Indeed, the report adds there is ‘confidence behind the scenes that there is a serious possibility that they will secure his services’ for a player whose potential has previously been described as ‘scary’ by BBC pundit Liam Rosenior.

Delap wants mega salary increase amid Tottenham links

The report adds that Tottenham’s recruitment team feels it would be a massive ‘oversight’ if they do not try and beat their Premier League rivals to a player who is arguably worth way more than his £30m price tag, on potential alone.

Given that Ipswich only gained promotion to the top flight in 2024, it’s no surprise that their wage bill is not the biggest, with Salary Sport reporting that Delap is one of their best-paid players at £36,000-a-week.

However, he will want a significant increase when he does seal a move away from Portman Road this summer, with GiveMeSport also revealing just how much the Emgland Undeer-21 is chasing.

The report states that Delap ‘is expected to ask for a pay package worth up to £150,000 per week’.

If Tottenham were to agree to that figure, that would make Delap the fifth-highest player on their books after skipper Son Heung-min, James Maddison, Cristian Romero and Timo Werner, although the latter is only on loan and expected to head back to Leipzig this summer.

