What McTominay REALLY thinks of joining Tottenham with deal expected to be agreed

A fresh report has backed up what TEAMtalk are hearing about Scott McTominay and the possibility of joining Tottenham, and the Scot is expected to put pen to paper, though not on the deal you might be expecting.

McTominay left Manchester United two summers ago in what is now universally perceived to be a poor piece of business from the Red Devils.

The midfielder moved for just £25.7m and in his first season with Napoli – in which they won Serie A – the Scot was named the league’s MVP.

A curious report from The Sun earlier this week claimed that while McTominay enjoys the admiration and love he feels in Naples, it is on the verge of becoming too much to handle.

The 28-year-old is treated like a true superstar in the city and amid the extra attention, the report suggested he could look favourably on a return to England if a suitable opportunity arose.

Tottenham are the team drawing the strongest links and TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been able to verify Spurs’ interest in the player.

However, sources have also told us that suggestions McTominay is uncomfortable with the added attention he receives in Italy are not true.

As such, it should come as no surprise to see reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, now claim McTominay wants to remain with Napoli rather than return to England and join a club like Spurs.

Tavolieri wrote on Wednesday: ‘While several English media outlets have reported growing interest in Scott McTominay from Tottenham and other Premier League clubs in recent days, the Scottish midfielder appears in no rush to leave Napoli.

‘According to our sources, the player’s entourage has firmly denied rumours of a possible return to England, stating that McTominay is “extremely happy” in Campania.’

Tavolieri added: ‘Despite approaches from some English clubs, McTominay has no intention of leaving Napoli in the short term.’

McTominay to sign new contract with Napoli?

If McTominay is to agree a deal in the coming months, the likeliest one is a contract extension in Naples.

That was the view sources put forward to TEAMtalk on Tuesday and it’s now been backed up by Tavolieri too.

The reporter continued: ‘A contract extension is not out of the question in the coming months.

‘The player, under contract until 2028, would like to sign a long-term contract with the Partenopei club, attracted by the project and the passion surrounding the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.’

What’s more, Napoli too have their eyes on a contract extension amid their total satisfaction with the player,

Tavolieri concluded: ‘The Neapolitan management, for their part, appreciate his exemplary mindset and his influence in the dressing room.

‘If Scotland have found a pillar for their national team in McTominay, Napoli seem to have found a new warrior in midfield – determined to make their mark on Serie A.’

Clearly, a move for McTominay is a non-starter for Tottenham.

