Tottenham Hotspur are understood to have been keeping an eye on FC Porto forward Samu Aghehowa as part of long-term plans to strengthen their attacking options, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Spurs’ forward strategy is a growing area of focus around the club, particularly with the possibility of Harry Kane one day returning to north London from Bayern Munich.

While a sensational reunion with the England captain remains possible, Tottenham have been laying the groundwork for alternative targets across Europe for a while.

It has seen them track a number of emerging strikers under the age of 24 – with Aghehowa believed to be one of those on the radar.

The 21-year-old Spain international has made an impressive start to the season in Portugal, netting five goals in his first six appearances, and is regarded as one of the brightest young forwards on the continent.

It is early days of the process, but insiders say Spurs’ recruitment vision is such that, if Kane does not make a dramatic comeback, the club would look to invest in a forward who still has their peak years ahead and can be moulded into a star with them.

Samu combines raw pace and power with sharp finishing, and his development continues to be monitored.

Talk of new investment arriving at Tottenham in 2026 has only heightened ambition behind the scenes, but club officials stress that this process of identifying future talent has been underway across this year.

His progress in Porto has not gone unnoticed, and Spurs – as well as other top clubs around Europe – are keeping tabs on his rise.

Indeed, Samu has scored 32 goals and added three assists in 52 games since moving to Portugal, showcasing his ability to get the ball in the back of the net.

It could be argued that Tottenham’s need for another No.9 is growing, given Richarlison is currently the only recognised one available to Thomas Frank – although Dane Scarlett remains an option if required.

There are hopes that Dominic Solanke, who has undergone minor ankle surgery, and loanee Randal Kolo Muani (dead leg) should be available again soon, but bringing in another attacker as early as the new year certainly makes sense.

