Tottenham scouts watch powerhouse striker target steal the show with fifth goal in six games – Exclusive

Tottenham Hotspur scouts were in attendance to watch Younes Ebnoutalib score the decisive goal in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 Bundesliga victory over Cologne on Friday, with Spurs continuing to monitor the exciting German forward, TEAMtalk understands.

The north London club were also able to use the trip to Deutsche Bank Park to keep a close eye on loan star Mikey Moore, who came off the bench for Cologne but could not prevent his side from suffering defeat.

However, it was Ebnoutalib who stole the show, with the 23-year-old continuing a remarkable start to the season that has attracted growing attention from clubs across Europe.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this year, Tottenham have been tracking the Frankfurt-born forward, and their latest scouting mission would have given them another opportunity to assess his progress at close quarters.

Ebnoutalib delivered when it mattered most, scoring his fifth Bundesliga goal of the campaign just over ten minutes from time to settle a tight contest and secure all three points for Frankfurt.

His continued impact has seen his reputation rise rapidly, with his performances earning him recognition at international level for Germany.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp is also understood to be a huge admirer of the Frankfurt-born talent, further underlining the growing excitement around his development.

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Tottenham in the mix for Frankfurt frontman

A host of clubs are carrying out work on Ebnoutalib, but Tottenham are among those watching his progress particularly closely.

His form, age and ability to make a decisive impact in the Bundesliga have made him an increasingly interesting prospect for sides assessing attacking options.

Spurs’ presence at Friday’s match was particularly useful given their dual purpose: monitoring one of their own young talents in Moore while also getting another look at a player who has been firmly on their radar.

Moore’s appearance from the bench offered Tottenham another chance to assess his development during his loan spell at Cologne, but Ebnoutalib’s late intervention ultimately proved the defining moment of the evening.

With interest continuing to build around the German forward, Tottenham will be keeping a close watch on how he develops over the coming weeks and months.

His match-winning contribution against Cologne provided another reminder of why Spurs have been monitoring him, although any potential move would depend on how their interest develops and the competition they face from rival clubs.

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