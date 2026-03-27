Sean Dyche ready to replace Igor Tudor as Tottenham manager NOW as ENIC get ‘serious’ – Exclusive

Sean Dyche would be willing to replace Igor Tudor and take charge of Tottenham Hotspur now, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Tottenham are working intensively behind the scenes to identify a replacement for Tudor before confirming his departure, with multiple candidates under consideration.

We exclusively broke the news on March 24 that Tottenham are expecting to part company with Tudor ‘by mutual consent’, but the north London club have been reluctant to make the move official without first lining up a successor.

Spurs, who won the Europa League last season but are now in serious danger of getting relegated from the Premier League, are keen to have a new manager in place well ahead of their next fixture against Sunderland on April 12.

We can confirm that former Brighton & Hove Albion and Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi has once again turned down an approach from Spurs this week – or at least issued a “not now” response.

The Italian manager has indicated he would be open to talks in the summer, depending on the club’s league status.

Another name discussed internally, Robbie Keane, has also rejected the possibility of taking an interim role.

As my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, reported on March 13, Keane remains firmly on the radar of both Crystal Palace and Celtic.

Spurs have also held discussions with former AS Monaco boss Adi Hutter, while club-linked names such as Tim Sherwood, Chris Hughton and Harry Redknapp have all been mentioned in various capacities.

We can now reveal that Tottenham are now seriously considering Sean Dyche, who is currently available following his recent spells with Everton and Nottingham Forest.

There is a growing belief within the club that they require a manager with proven Premier League experience – particularly someone battle-tested in relegation fights – and Dyche fits that profile.

Sources have told us that Dyche would be open to the challenge of attempting to preserve Spurs’ top-flight status, with the north London club, currently owned by ENIC, facing the very real threat of what would be their first relegation in nearly 50 years.

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Latest Tottenham news: Midfielder exit, Man Utd raid

Meanwhile, sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Tottenham are ready to offload a midfielder in the summer transfer window, with his agent actively holding talks with other clubs.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been sensationally tipped to leave his role as the USA boss and return to Spurs NOW.

And finally, Manchester United have been linked with one of Tottenham’s best players, but there is interest in him from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, too.