Sean Dyche has revealed his response to a fan in a London pub who suggested to him he was “meant to be in talks” with Tottenham over becoming manager.

Tottenham are soon to be onto manager three for the season. The hire of Thomas Frank and the subsequent spell of Igor Tudor has been even worse, with the boss picking up a solitary point.

TEAMtalk is aware he and Spurs are ready to part company, and reports suggest that could be done on Monday.

There have since been links with former Everton boss Dyche, who’s masterminded survival from the Premier League drop before – entirely relevant to Tottenham’s plight, with the club just one point above the relegation places.

Dyche has told talkSPORT his response to a fan who suggested he was supposedly talking to Spurs, while in a London pub.

He said: “That’s brilliant. Honestly, I was in a pub just up the way, near my place I’ve got down there.

“And this guy goes: ‘Oh, you’re meant to be in talks with Spurs.’ And I said: ‘Well, I’m sat next to you having a pint of Guinness – it’s unlikely.

“I said: ‘Unless you work for Spurs, and they’re at The Seven Stars Pub having a pint of Guinness, it’s highly unlikely!

“[I said] ‘No, I’m not. I’m with you, mate. And I’m on talkSPORT. That’s what I’m doing.'”

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Dyche open to Tottenham job

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Dyche won’t be in talks with Spurs at any point, just that he clearly wasn’t at the time – and if he was high on their list, talks might have been more pressing than his pint.

With that said, TEAMtalk sources have stated that the boss is indeed open to the prospect of taking over the north London club.

Indeed, it’s believed he’d be open to the challenge of preserving the club’s top flight status, with Tottenham seriously considering.

But they are also linked with Adi Hutter and Chris Hughton as well as the likes of Ryan Mason and Tim Sherwood having been mentioned, following Roberto De Zerbi and Robbie Keane both saying no, at least during this season.

Tottenham round-up: Hughton backed for job

Former Spurs scout Bryan King has backed “Spurs man” Hughton for the job.

He feels the former Brighton manager’s connection with the club might be able to get a good reaction from the squad.

Meanwhile, amid heavy interest in Spurs defender Luka Vuskovic, rivals Chelsea have joined the hunting pack.

And amid the suggestion that Leeds could bring Archie Gray back from Tottenham with a buyback clause, TEAMtalk sources are able to confirm that no such clause exists.