Tottenham will be given a ‘second chance’ as they look to prize a 17-goal striker away from Germany, according to reports.

The north London outfit were in the running for several strikers during the summer, due to the potential exit of talisman Harry Kane. The England skipper told pundit Gary Neville of his desire to compete for major trophies back in May.

That set up a huge transfer race, with Man City, Man Utd and even Paris Saint-Germain keen on prizing him away from Tottenham.

City were the only club to act on their interest. Pep Guardiola’s side submitted a bid worth £100m but saw it knocked back by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Kane remains at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, after admitting defeat in his pursuit of a move. But the 28-year-old could still secure a transfer next summer if Antonio Conte’s tenure at the club does not work out.

Spurs chiefs remain hot on the trails of several strikers, just in case Kane does leave. And a report now gives them promise of bringing an effective centre-forward to England from the German Bundesliga.

The man in question is Austria international Sasa Kalajdzic. While representing Stuttgart, he bagged 17 goals in 36 appearances last term. That record, which included 16 in the league, put him sixth in the Bundesliga scoring charts.

Antonio Conte 'keen' on Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo Tottenham are reportedly keen on sealing a deal for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, who’s struggling for game time under former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, with more news on Matthijs de Ligt, Franck Kessie and Dusan Vlahovic.

Tottenham have long been admirers of the 24-year-old. Sport Witness, citing reports in the German press, write that they were one of several clubs to ‘knock on Stuttgart’s door’ for the star last year.

Conte’s side could now be given a ‘second chance’ to land Kalajdzic, as his contract expires in 2023. That means the German outfit will have to sell in the summer to get an optimum price.

Stuttgart would reportedly face ‘big problems’ if an interested club, such as Spurs, were to submit a significant bid.

Tottenham behind Euro giants in defender race

Meanwhile, Goal report that Tottenham are trailing Real Madrid in the pursuit of Antonio Rudiger.

The Chelsea defender, 28, has become one of Thomas Tuchel’s best players this year. But negotiations over a new contract are yet to result in a breakthrough.

Tottenham believe Rudiger would shore up their backline, by replacing either Eric Dier or Davinson Sanchez in the team.

However, director Fabio Paratici will have to put some big money on the table if Spurs are to beat Madrid to his signing.

Los Blancos need the Germany international after allowing defenders Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos to leave in the summer.

READ MORE: Conte holds talks to sign Man Utd star; wants two new Tottenham centre-backs in Jan