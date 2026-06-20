Brighton & Hove Albion remain confident of landing Luka Vuskovic for two significant reasons, but TEAMtalk understands their second offer for the Croatian defender is still not enough to satisfy Tottenham Hotspur’s demands.

The Seagulls have agreed to sell Jan Paul Van Hecke to Tottenham for a fee worth £52m (€60m, $69m) and hope to replace one World Cup defender with another, in Vuskovic.

However, after an opening bid worth £30m was rejected, Brighton are set to launch a new and improved bid – though again, it is not going to be enough to satisfy Spurs.

Sources have confirmed Brighton‘s latest proposal is worth around £45million (€52m, $60m), but Spurs continue to value the 19-year-old significantly higher and insist that any agreement must ultimately exceed the £50million (€57.5m, $66m) mark.

Indeed, sources can reveal that while Tottenham are prepared to soften their original £70million (€81m, $93m) valuation, they would still expect any package to rise substantially through bonuses and add-ons, taking the overall value much closer to that figure.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, Vuskovic has already made it clear to Spurs that he wants to leave this summer and that Brighton is his preferred destination.

The Croatian starlet is convinced that a move to the Amex Stadium represents the best next step in his development and believes working under Fabian Hurzeler would provide the platform he needs to establish himself as a regular first-team player and help take his game to the next level.

Despite seeing the second offer knocked back, there remains growing optimism that a deal will get done, while TEAMtalk can also confirm that Spurs also have an interest in signing two other Brighton stars this summer…

READ MORE: Luka Vuskovic sends message to Tottenham after Van Hecke signing as shock Son return approach made

Two reasons why Brighton can still sign Vuskovic from Spurs

Indeed, to underline Brighton’s belief a deal for Vuskovic will be done, TEAMtalk can confirm that the teenager has turned down approaches from several major European clubs in recent months.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have all expressed interest in the teenager, but sources close to the player insist his focus has remained firmly on Brighton.

We can also reveal that Vuskovic has held talks with Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi regarding his future.

While the Italian made clear that he values the defender highly, the player has been left unconvinced that the opportunities that would be available to him in North London would be sufficient at this stage of his career.

Those concerns over regular playing time have been a major factor behind his desire to move.

With that in mind, TEAMtalk understands Vuskovic’s camp have already agreed the broad terms of a long-term contract with Brighton and remain confident that an agreement between the clubs will eventually be reached.

There is certainly optimism on the south coast. Relations between Brighton and Tottenham are currently excellent, something demonstrated by the agreement reached earlier this week for Van Hecke’s move to North London.

That deal has helped maintain open lines of communication between the clubs and further business cannot be ruled out…

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Amid ambitious summer transfer plans, we can confirm that Tottenham also retain an interest in both Bart Verbruggen and Carlos Baleba, while Brighton continue to believe the Vuskovic deal can be completed in the opposite direction.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Brighton’s recruitment team remain relaxed about the situation and are prepared to continue negotiations.

The Seagulls believe the player’s determination to join them, coupled with the positive relationship between the clubs, gives them a strong chance of finding common ground.

For now, discussions remain ongoing.

But while Brighton are increasingly confident of securing their man, TEAMtalk understands they will need to improve their offer if they are to persuade Tottenham to sanction the departure of one of the most highly-rated young defenders in European football.

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