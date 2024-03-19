Ange Postecoglou wants to continue shaping his Tottenham Hotspur squad this summer and the first arrival could be Conor Gallagher, with a report providing an update on his situation.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with Gallagher’s signing in recent months. Mauricio Pochettino is desperate to keep hold of the all-action central midfielder and has even given him the armband on 18 occasions this season, despite the fact he is only 24 years old.

However, Gallagher’s Chelsea contract expires in June 2025 and the Blues have yet to finalise an extension. It is thought that Chelsea chiefs are considering selling Gallagher against Pochettino’s wishes as the transfer fee would go down as pure profit on their books, due to him being an academy graduate.

Newcastle United and West Ham United are both keeping tabs on the situation, but it is Tottenham who are Gallagher’s biggest admirers.

Postecoglou feels the 11-cap England international would be perfect in his attacking style due to his endless energy. Gallagher could replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who looks set to be on the move this summer.

On Thursday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Tottenham are constantly watching the situation and are waiting until Gallagher is given the green light to leave Chelsea, which is when Postecoglou’s side will pounce.

DON’T MISS – Tottenham striker search: Dream signing, realistic options and perfect Postecoglou projects all assessed

As per the latest from Football Insider, Chelsea are braced to receive several ‘cheeky’ offers for Gallagher this summer, due to his contract running down.

One of those is highly likely to be from Spurs, who view him as a potential ‘bargain signing’.

Conor Gallagher a prime target for Tottenham

Chelsea have previously set Gallagher’s price tag at between £50-60million, but Spurs now feel he can be signed for as little as £35-40m.

A transfer at that price would represent great value for money as Gallagher is experienced at both Premier League and international level. He could get even better under Postecoglou, too.

During Postecoglou’s first season at Spurs, they have revamped the squad with the arrivals of players such as James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Brennan Johnson and Radu Dragusin. The next stage of that revamp will happen this summer, as Gallagher could be followed to the North London club by a new striker.

It will be a tough move for Gallagher to make, as he has a strong bond with Chelsea after coming through their youth ranks. His family are mainly Chelsea supporters, too.

But the player might feel that a switch to Spurs will be best for his career. After all, Chelsea are yet to see any reward for their massive spending, while Spurs have largely impressed under Postecoglou.

READ MORE: Tottenham to stun Man Utd, Arsenal with record-breaking bid for Euro club’s most valuable star