Second source tips Tottenham to break transfer record and shatter Arsenal dream with sublime winger coup

A second source has added weight to claims Tottenham could smash their transfer record and beat Arsenal to the signing of an electric Premier League winger.

Tottenham record buy in the transfer market remains the £60m (including future add-ons) paid to Everton when signing Richarlison in 2022.

The Brazilian has found his feet this term, notching 10 goals in 20 Premier League appearances. The Brazilian – along with captain Son Heung-min who’s often played centrally – have largely helped to offset the goals Tottenham lost when selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Spurs opted against signing a direct replacement for Kane. Given how well Son and Richarlison have performed when playing centrally, there’s growing speculation a new striker might not be on Ange Postecoglou’s radar.

Instead, any further addition to the forward line looks likely to come out wide. To that end, links with Wolves ace Pedro Neto continue to grow.

The Portuguese left-footer, 23, has racked up 11 goal contributions in 17 Premier League matches this term.

Neto has attracted attention over at the Emirates, with Arsenal hopeful of finally signing top tier competition for Bukayo Saka.

A bidding war for Neto would suit Wolves down to the ground. Gary O’Neil’s side may be required to cash in on one of their most valuable assets to help conform with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules in the summer.

Neto is the player Wolves would be able to generate the biggest fee for and according to reporter Ben Jacobs, Spurs will be in the mix.

Neto to Tottenham talked up

“Even though they haven’t technically replaced Harry Kane, if they use Son or Richarlison to lead the line, and Timo Werner does stay permanently, maybe there is space in that Neto position.

“So, I think that it is likely that Tottenham will be there and will rekindle that interest.”

Another transfer insider – Dean Jones – has now added weight to speculation Neto could make a record-breaking move to north London.

“Pedro Neto is somebody on their (Tottenham’s) radar,” confirmed Jones when speaking to Caught Offside.

“It will be interesting. Pedro Neto will be a very difficult one to get because of the competition that there will be to actually sign him.”

Precisely how much Wolves would command for Neto is open to debate. A £60m valuation has done the rounds, while the elevated figure of £80m has even been mentioned.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Wolves are yet to verbalise a concrete number to any of Neto’s potential suitors.

“I have no indication yet on asking price, too early,” Romano told Caught Offside. “Wolves will discuss that closer to the summer.

“But I’m sure there will be many clubs interested in Neto, he’s being scouted regularly by many clubs and he can do special things in the future. So he will be one of the names of the summer.”

Given Neto has been in electric form this term, it makes perfect sense for Wolves to wait until closer to the summer before laying out their demands.

Indeed, if Neto continues to light up the Premier League as he has, Wolves will fancy their chances of bettering the £60m fee that is frequently touted.

