A second source has backed up our exclusive reveal on Tottenham moving for a German international midfielder, with the new report insisting a €60m / £52m bid will ‘probably’ see the deal completed.

There’s no shortage of weaknesses in the Tottenham squad right now, though perhaps few are as pressing as central midfield.

Thomas Frank doesn’t lack for options and on their day, the likes of Pape Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur can be match-winners. Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray are developing nicely, though in truth, the latter barely features in his preferred central midfield role.

Then there’s Joao Pahinha – probably Tottenham’s pick of the bunch in the engine room this term – who is on loan from Bayern Munich.

Spurs face a decision on whether to turn his loan spell permanent by taking up their £27m option to buy in the summer.

His performances this term suggest it’d be money well spent, though Spurs will obviously take into consideration Palhinha turns 31 in the summer and he’ll have virtually no re-sale value given his advancing age.

TEAMtalk broke news back in January of Tottenham lining up a Germany international who if arriving, would nullify the need to sign Palhinha outright.

Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha – the brother of Leeds United forward, Lukas Nmecha – is adored by Tottenham chiefs.

Spurs are extremely keen on bringing the 25-year-old all-action midfielder to England. He’s bagged five goals and three assists this season, and of his six caps for Germany, three were earned in 2025.

For obvious reasons, Dortmund don’t wish to sell one of their best. Nevertheless, we’ve been informed bids of around €60m / £52m would be enough to twist the club’s arm.

Now, a fresh update from BILD (as relayed by SportWitness), has echoed our reporting, and also moved the story on.

They state Nmecha ‘would probably leave’ Dortmund if an offer of €60m were received. What’s more, Dortmund are already bracing themselves for bids for the spine of their team, which includes players like centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck and of course, Nmecha.

BILD then declared Nmecha’s future in the yellow and black ‘hangs in the balance’.

Clearly, this is one to keep an eye on as we slowly march closer to the summer window, and Tottenham’s decision on whether to sign Palhinha outright could offer a huge clue as to whether they’ll act on their interest in Nmecha.

