Tottenham star Postecoglou has soured on will survive brutal clear-out, but three big names can go

A Tottenham star Ange Postecoglou appears to have soured on won’t be among those to be booted out of the club in an upcoming exodus, according to two reports.

Following a run of four successive defeats Spurs are all but guaranteed to miss out on Champions League football next season. The poor form has prompted manager Ange Postecoglou to publicly turn the heat up on Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

“I’ve got to change this squad,” said Postecoglou. “I have to because I’ve got to build a squad I think can play our football.

“For that to happen, there has to be exits.”

The Spurs boss added: “We need change. Change has to happen.

“You can’t want to alter your course, quite dramatically for this club because we went down a certain direction and now we’re pivoting to a whole different direction, and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen.

“We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.”

He concluded: “It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way, we’re going to have a certain mindset and that’s not for everyone.

“And the same way, whether it’s Liverpool or Arsenal, if you look at the beginning of their journeys, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team’s almost unrecognisable.”

Tottenham’s dip in form has coincided with Postecoglou chopping and changing his midfield selections.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr were automatic picks in the first half of the campaign. However, they – along with fellow midfield options Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso and James Maddison have all been rotated in and out of the eleven of late.

Postecoglou is clearly still struggling to find the right balance and perhaps does not believe those at his disposal are the long-term solutions if Tottenham are to take the next step.

Exodus coming, but midfield struggler safe

The Telegraph recently claimed a mass summer clear-out is on the horizon in north London.

Among the headline-grabbing names who Tottenham will seek offers for are Emerson Royal, Hojbjerg and record signing Richarlison.

However, despite Postecoglou appearing to sour on 27-year-old Bissouma of late, the report claimed the Mali international will be spared.

Since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations Bissouma has completed the full 90 minutes just twice in 11 appearances.

Bissouma was also dropped to the bench in the north London derby defeat to Arsenal – a game which you’d expect should have suited the combative midfielder.

Nonetheless, the Telegraph stated that only an offer too good to refuse will result in Tottenham selling Bissouma this summer.

A fresh update from Football Insider has echoed that claim. They stated Spurs ‘plan to keep’ Bissouma for the 2024/25 season at least.

FI echoed claims a sweeping squad overhaul is coming, though Bissouma will not be part of it.

Bissouma is contracted to Spurs until 2026. Next season could well be make or break for the midfielder’s Tottenham career.

