Second source confirms Tottenham swoop for deadly striker in January is ON

A second source has followed TEAMtalk’s lead in confirming Tottenham are open to signing Ivan Toney in January, and Thomas Frank has already held direct talks with the proven frontman.

Tottenham are lacking a cutting edge up front right now, as evidenced by the fact centre-back, Micky van de Ven, is their top scorer this season. The Dutchman leads the way with six goals in all competitions. No other Spurs player has even reached five.

Dominic Solanke remains troubled by an ankle issue, Randal Kolo Muani is yet to score for his loan club, Richarlison blows hot and cold, and Mathys Tel is still a diamond in the rough.

As such, there is a growing sense Spurs will dip into the market for a proven striker in January and Toney, 29, is in Frank’s sights.

The Dane was Toney’s manager during his time at Brentford where in his last season with the Bees, Toney notched 20 goals in the Premier League.

He transferred to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024, but could return to England via the loan route in January.

TEAMtalk broke that news via our insider, Fraser Fletcher, on Tuesday. Frank is understood to have held ‘direct talks’ with Toney who is receptive to a Premier League return.

Now, the latest from talkSPORT has backed up our reporting, declaring: ‘Thomas Frank would be open to bringing Ivan Toney back to the Premier League.’

Furthermore, their chief football reporter, Alex Crook, stated: “I keep coming back to Ivan Toney for Tottenham. You look at what he did with Thomas Frank at Brentford.

“I think he’d like to come back to the Premier League, obviously financially it might be a difficult deal, but that just looks a perfect fit to me for Spurs either in January or next summer.”

Adding to Toney’s desire to return to England will be his omission from Thomas Tuchel’s latest England squad announced on Friday.

Harry Kane was the only out-and-out striker chosen in the squad, unless you count Marcus Rashford too.

Clearly, Toney must perform well in a more difficult league like the EPL if he’s to change Tuchel’s mind ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Can Frank, Toney reunion really happen?

Sources told TEAMtalk Spurs are leading the race for Toney.

A permanent exit mid-season is off the table – clubs baulk at a £30m fee in January – while Toney risks a hefty tax bill if his lucrative Saudi contract is terminated early.

A straight loan, or loan-to-buy arrangement, is the only viable path, allowing Al-Ahli to protect their investment while Toney chases top-flight football.

Sources say Spurs view him as the ideal short-term solution to their striking woes, potentially replacing the inconsistent Richarlison. Inserting an obligation to buy in the summer could sweeten the deal for Al-Ahli and ensure their green light.

You can read our full and original exclusive on Tottenham’s plans to sign Toney in January here.

Latest Tottenham news

In other news, Tottenham have reportedly added a centre-back with a lot of parallels to Micky van de Ven to their shortlist for January as they look to improve the options in their back line.

Elsewhere, Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes will not stick around in the summer if his club are relegated, TEAMtalk sources state, and there is even the potential of a January switch.

Tottenham are one of the clubs who have previously shown interest in the Brazil international.

Meanwhile, Spurs are believed to be ready to utilise the talents of academy man Dane Scarlett more and more going forwards.

That is as they prepare to oust Richarlison, amid interest from his former side Everton.