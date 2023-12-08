Second source confirms Tottenham star has been transfer listed after board ‘loses patience’

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison looks set to be on the move in January after being placed on the transfer market, according to reports.

Richarlison became one of the most expensive players in Tottenham’s history in July 2022 when the North London side paid £60million to sign him. Tottenham had been convinced to land Richarlison after the forward established himself as Everton’s talisman, registering 53 goals in 152 games for the Toffees.

However, the Brazilian has failed to establish himself as an important player for Tottenham. He had little chance of playing at either centre-forward or left wing during his debut season as a result of Spurs’ brilliant Harry Kane and Son Heung-min partnership.

Overall, Richarlison made 35 appearances last term, though he only notched three goals and four assists in that time.

Kane left for Bayern Munich in the summer, but Richarlison has still not been able to make himself Spurs’ main attacker. Son has taken up the mantle at centre-forward, while Richarlison has managed two goals and three assists in 13 games, mainly from the left flank.

But with manager Ange Postecoglou also able to use Brennan Johnson out wide and Alejo Veliz up front, there is growing speculation Richarlison will be sold to fund a move for a big-name striker.

On Wednesday, reports revealed that the 26-year-old has been put up for sale by Spurs, with the Saudi Pro League his most likely next destination. It also emerged that despite Richarlison’s underwhelming spell at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs will demand the £60m fee they originally paid for him in order to sell.

Football Insider have now provided an update on the situation. They state that senior Spurs officials have performed a ‘U-turn’ in recent weeks, having made Richarlison available for transfer after previously denying he will be going anywhere.

Richarlison picking up ‘heavy’ interest from one league

Interest from Saudi clubs in Richarlison is now described as being ‘heavy’, as they are aware there is the possibility of striking a January deal. Teams in the Middle East have mainly had to rely on the signings of older players in order to improve their audience, but in Richarlison they would be getting someone who is technically in the prime of his career.

The report adds that the Spurs board has ‘lost patience’ in the former Watford man amid his poor performances, and they are now willing to ‘cash in’ on him.

Few clubs in Europe would want to spend £60m on Richarlison, given his low confidence in front of goal, but Saudi teams more than have the finances needed to match such a price tag.

Receiving around £60m for Richarlison would give Postecoglou a huge boost as he looks to bring in a new striker. Spurs are long-term admirers of Lille ace Jonathan David, while a more recent target is Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez.

The latter is enjoying a brilliant season, having netted 20 goals in just 19 matches so far. Although, suggestions of Feyenoord’s asking price vary between £39m and as much as £100m.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano believes Spurs would be ‘completely crazy’ to accept an offer for one of Richarlison’s team-mates.