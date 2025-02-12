Tottenham have again been backed to re-sign one of their former players in the summer, with his current club ‘resigned’ to losing their man.

It’s been another chastening season for Spurs, with the club languishing in 14th in the Premier League table and exiting both domestic cup competitions over the past seven days.

However, Tottenham could yet salvage their season and secure Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League.

Despite the club’s dismal form, Spurs remain one of the bookies’ favourites for that competition, with Champions League sides no longer dropping into the tournament for the knockout rounds.

Whether Spurs are in next year’s UCL will have a bearing on the calibre of player they sign next summer. But according to two separate reports, Spurs already have their eye on re-signing Kyle Walker-Peters.

The 27-year-old left Spurs for Southampton in a £12m deal back in 2025. Walker-Peters penned a five-year contract and hasn’t signed an extension since.

As such, the versatile full-back – who can play on either side – is primed to become a free agent at season’s end.

Walker-Peters rejected the chance to join Turkish giant Galatasaray in the winter window to ensure he has his pick of clubs in free agency come the summer.

TBR Football recently claimed Tottenham are ready to offer their former full-back a return to north London.

A fresh update from talkSPORT added weight to those claims when talking up a Walker-Peters reunion at Spurs.

And encouragingly for Tottenham, the report also stressed Southampton are ‘resigned’ to losing their right-back even if they miraculously avoid relegation.

The report stated: ‘Saints chiefs have already resigned themselves to the fact they have no chance of keeping the 27-year-old.’

London rivals West Ham and Fulham are reportedly ‘tracking’ the two-cap England international too. But it’s a return to Tottenham that could turn the player’s head.

Latest Tottenham news – Leroy Sane…

In other news, CaughtOffside claim Tottenham are one of two ‘serious contenders’ to snap up Leroy Sane, also via free agency.

The 29-year-old’s deal at Bayern Munich is up in the summer and per the report, the club’s attempts to iron out an extension have failed.

The left-footed Sane is now ‘highly likely’ to be on the move and Spurs along with Barcelona are considering a swoop.

But with Barca’s well-documented financial woes putting a dampener on their chances, Tottenham may have a free run at forging a deal.

Sane has added three Bundesliga titles to his trophy cabinet since joining Bayern and bagged 107 goal contributions (56 goals, 51 assists) in 202 appearances for the club.

At 29, Sane would not represent a long-term option for Spurs, though not having to pay a transfer fee would soften that blow.