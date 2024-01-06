Second Tottenham January signing incoming as Levy preps €23m offer to follow Timo Werner transfer

Tottenham are reportedly confident of adding a quick-fire second signing of the January window to add to their imminent capture of Timo Werner – with Daniel Levy set to launch an improved bid for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin.

Ange Postecoglou’s side made an electric start to the season but saw their progress slowed when injuries and suspensions took ahold on on their squad, especially in defence with Tottenham having to utilise an emergency centre-half pairing of Ben Davies and Emerson Royal.

Spurs have also looked light in attack, and while Son Heung-min has excelled in a more central role and Richarlison has finally started to come to the fore, the Aussie has made it clear he wants to add another option to his mix.

Thankfully, the January window presents an ideal chance for Postecoglou and Levy to make those additions – and Tottenham have wasted little time in getting their act together early in the month.

First up, it emerged on Saturday that Spurs are on the brink of signing Germany striker Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig; all the terms of the transfer, including Tottenham’s chances of a permanent deal, have also emerged.

However, the main priority for Spurs this month has been adding to their defence; a need which has become even greater after Eric Dier agreed a surprise move to German champions Bayern Munich.

With Dier’s move expected to be finalised in the coming days – and the word is that Harry Kane helped grease those transfer wheels – focus has turned on a recruit of their own.

Now a positive update from Italy has given Tottenham huge belief that a deal for Dragusin was also soon be agreed.

Dragusin transfer hopes grow for Tottenham

The news gets better for Tottenham too, with the move for the Genoa defender now looking likely to go through for a fee a little lower than initially expected.

To that end, we revealed on Friday that Spurs’ opening offer for the Romania defender came in at just £18m – just €20.9m.

And while Genoa had been willing to sell the Romania star, they were hoping that rival interest from Napoli would push his asking price up nearer the €35m (£30m) fee they had been hoping for.

However, Napoli’s opening offer of €15m (£12.9m), together with the loan of Alessandro Zanoli, has been rejected by Genoa, who were hoping the reigning Serie A champions would come back with an improved offer. To set the ball rolling, their Serie A rivals asked for an improved bid for €25m to do the deal.

According to trusted journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Napoli have responded by informing them they won’t be raising their bid and their offer is on a take-it-or-leave-it basis only.

As a result, Tottenham’s offer is the winning one and it’s claimed Genoa are now of the mind to accept Levy‘s bid if they can squeeze a little more out of him.

Now it’s suggested a second Spurs offer, in the region of €23m (£19.8m) will be enough to talk Genoa into a deal.

Spurs already have a double advantage over Napoli with the player having made clear his wish to move to the Premier League and also having agreed transfer terms with Tottenham.

Dragusin is regarded as one of Serie A’s best defenders outside the traditional top clubs and has scored six times in 61 games for the club, while also winning 13 caps for Romania.

